Making family tree, stay-safe videos, paper planes: How ‘Janta’ is beating boredom

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 15:25 IST

Even as health officials work to slow the spread of coronavirus, there is anxiety all around. Told to stay at home, majority of persons, especially in urban households, have confined themselves to the four walls of their homes.

While many are working from home, what are others doing? Well, there is more to social media addiction that people are hooked on to in this season of corona scare.

Take for example, Jamal Qasim, a teacher in government primary school. “Nobody likes such forced holidays but since it is upon us, I decided to make the most of it by spending quality time with my kids. Bereft of ideas on how to kill time, I went back to my childhood days and bought a set of Ludo, chess and carom just in time when the shops were about to shut on Friday afternoon,” he says busy playing ‘saanp-seedhi’ with his two sons, Hamza and Ali.

“More than fun, it was a pleasure to realize that this generation kids are much smarter than us,” he says after losing few games of chess with his son.

Tanvi, a class 2 student of La Martineire School, Lucknow, is keeping herself busy with engaging in new-age game — making short videos.

“Bored with watching cartoon channels, she came up with the idea of making a short video on what people should do to avoid getting infected with coronavirus. With a little help from her nani (maternal grandmother), she made of list of do’s and don’ts and her video was ready,” says Smriti, her mother.

“The clip brought a smile on our faces. They way she spoke in front of a camera, was a revelation for me,” she says while forwarding the same to her WhatsApp friends.

A housewife, Anita Srivastava, is thrilled to share the stories of the super heroes she adored as a child with her two sons. After rummaging in her storeroom for quite some time, she got hold of the neatly bound series of Nagraj comics, Chacha Chowdhary and Sabu, Champak, and some classic issues of Amar Chitra Katha.

“My teenage sons Subodh and Amit are planning to now carry forward this legacy by documenting the pages online so that others could also know what our generation used to love as kids. I am glad that I still kept it with me like a treasure. They all were gifts from my father,” she says.

Radhika Kushwaha, a teacher, who is otherwise a very busy person, is now spending her time at home while doing the most creative thing. She is busy calling her relatives to know the names of her ancestors. She also plans to retrieve their photographs so that she could make her family tree and let her children add to the links later on.

“It’s very inspiring to know about my ancestors. Incidentally, we all belong to the family of zamindars and yes, they led a very interesting life. Without mentioning the name, I want to add that one of my ancestors married twice,” she says with a chuckle.

With son and grandsons at home, 60-year-old Brinda Sen rekindled an entirely different childhood passion of making paper planes. None could escape her when she holds the pointed plane in between her index fingers and hurl it within a second. Her grand kids are the happiest to see their dadi playing with them in the most quirky way.