Men’s corporate dressing guide: Your stylish workwear looks sorted

What we wear at work makes a significant impact on our success. But when we think of corporate dressing, we are often stuck with those blue, gray and black business suits. While they make you look dapper, they aren’t always stylish. However, no matter how dull and gloomy your office environment is, you can always perk it up with chic dressing skills. Here’s an exclusive shoot that attempts to take your work ensemble to another level and give you some of the sophisticated ways of dressing up for work.

Monday

How about opting for summer trench coats on a Monday? This will be a welcome respite from your corporate drone look that includes a bland shirt, pants and a tie. The checkered gray trench coat with matching pants look fabulous with a navy blue shirt on supermodel-turned- actor Karan Oberoi (KO). Button up your shirt collar for a refined look.

Tuesday

Ditch those basic blazers and embrace a bright striped one for a summery vibe. Once considered a strictly casual clothing piece, the side striped pants have found its way into formal styling. Here, model Pratik Asnani is wearing a red and white striped blazer with a V neck T-shirt and black trousers with red stripes on the side.

Wednesday

Your formal shirt and trousers can be made to look more exciting with the right styling. Here model-turned-actor Karan Oberoi is wearing a striped viscose shirt with pinstriped pants. The pleated pants look fancy and amp up the office wear look for you.

Thursday

Introduce floral prints to your office wardrobe with a linen waistcoat this season. Spruced up your formal solid coloured shirt and contrasting trouser with this delicate addition. You can also make an exception to the rule of wearing matching socks with trousers and wear something bright and printed like this one.

Friday

Who says you can’t look suave while wearing prints? Setting the spring/summer mode on, this quirky printed shirt with similarly printed blazer paired with a white flared trousers is one of the freshest choices that you can think of wearing at your workplace. It seems all the work has taken a toll on model Pratik Asnani, who is taking a short break before the weekend begins.

Saturday

Not all of us have a weekend off! For fighting the Saturday fever, go for a wrap around shirt that is the hottest look for the season. Pick a colourblocked wrap around shirt and wear something in white inside with matching pants. Nerdy spectacles will add to your smartness quotient.

Wardrobe: Pero, Philocaly, Unit by Rajat Suri and Doodlage

Models: Karan Oberoi (KO), Pratik Asnani

Photos: Manoj Verma

Styling: Akshay Kaushal

Styling assistance:

Hair: Truefitt & Hill, Makeup: Akriti Arora

Location courtesy: Social, Haus Khaz Village