7 home decor hacks for the festive season that you can’t go wrong with

Refurbishing or redecorating your home for the festive season can set the mood for the rest of the festivities in the year. Sangeeta Kapoor, founder and interior designer, Melange, and Jade Davies, CEO and interior designer, MKM Luxe Suisse, give tips to make your home festival-ready:

*Fill your home with colours: Bring out all the colourful bedding, decorative cushions, pottery, rugs, old photographs, souvenir and old gifts and display them. You can get them framed and place them around the house.

*Accessorise: Now is the time to go all out and buy a Victorian lamp or a hammered vase that you have been eyeing all along. Set a little corner with your prized accessories. They can pep up a dull room. Go for one or two dramatic pieces rather than too many smaller ones.

*Keep moisture away: The dampness of the monsoon has set into the wood, the walls and the upholstery. Pull your sofas, beds, and wardrobes six inches from the wall to let them breathe. Let the sunlight in, keep those windows open and allow for the dampness to dry and recede. Investing in a humidifier is a good idea to keep the temperature and moisture under control.

*Fragrant fresh: Place fragrances and candle diffusers at various places across all rooms. Allow scented candles to burn for a bit. Place a big urn of mogra and rose petals which will add to your decor.

*Gold is never old: With festive season and Diwali round the corner, go bold with gold. Bring on the shimmer and glimmer of your brass elements. Polish them so that they gleam against a bolder colour palette. You should experiment with bolder colours like deep reds, burnt oranges, amber and sunny mustard. Pair these with cushions in woven textiles and traditional motifs.

*Table settings: Add an interesting bunch of flowers and sprigs on to napkin holders. A well-set table will complement the delicious food. Add floating candles into glass bowls filled with water for a unique table centrepiece.

*Rearrange the living room furniture: Make it cozy and comfortable for guests and family to huddle together. Put the sofas together with lounge chairs and create a relaxed atmosphere.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 14:55 IST