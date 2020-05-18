e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Coronavirus pandemic| Covid-19 spread high in India but not uniform

Coronavirus pandemic| Covid-19 spread high in India but not uniform

The containment policy of COVID-19 needs a differential approach in India as the virus spread is high in the population but it is not uniformly affecting all parts of the country, stated the latest updated containment plan for large outbreak area.

more-lifestyle Updated: May 18, 2020 14:28 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
New Delhi
Mumbai, India - May 17, 2020: Local people sanitise their hands before entering Covid-19 Test bus for X-ray at Worli in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 17, 2020. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - May 17, 2020: Local people sanitise their hands before entering Covid-19 Test bus for X-ray at Worli in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 17, 2020. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

The containment policy of COVID-19 needs a differential approach in India as the virus spread is high in the population but it is not uniformly affecting all parts of the country, stated the latest updated containment plan for large outbreak area.

According to the document, a large outbreak is defined as a localised increase in COVID-19 cases within a defined geographic area e.g., in a village, town, or city.

So far, the health ministry has denied that country has entered the community transmission phase of coronavirus, but the updated containment strategy has jotted out steps that need to be taken for a large outbreak of the infection in the areas.

“This suggests that while the spread of COVID-19 in our population could be high, it’s unlikely that it will be uniformly affecting all parts of the country. This calls for a differential approach to different regions of the country while mounting a strong containment effort in a hotspot,” the document read.

The Health ministry in its document mentioned that mathematical modeling studies suggest containment might be possible especially when other public health interventions are combined with an effective social distancing strategy.

In the document, the health ministry has used “H1N1 pandemic influenza” as evidence for implementing geographic quarantine saying that the “current geographic distribution of COVID-19 mimics the distribution of H1N1 pandemic influenza.

It says that the geographic quarantine strategy calls for near-absolute interruption of movement of people who are travelling from or going to a relatively large defined geographic area in which single large outbreak or multiple foci of local transmission of COVID-19 has happened. In simple terms, it is a barrier erected around the focus of infection.

The document also says there is no approved drug or vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19 as of now. Only Chemoprophylaxis with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) are recommended for healthcare workers and high-risk contacts.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In