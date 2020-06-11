Father’s Day 2020: History, significance and celebrations

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:00 IST

The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day in most parts of the world. Father’s Day is a celebration of fathers, honouring fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in society. This day was first proposed in 1909 to complement Mother’s Day celebrations.

Significance

On this day children acknowledge and appreciate their fathers and father figures, who play an important role in their lives, be it emotionally, mentally or even financially. On this day children understand the importance of the role of a father in one’s life. This day acknowledges the contribution of fathers to their own families and society at large. Children buy or make presents for their father or father-like figure, write and draw cards, spend the day engaging in activities that can be enjoyed with one’s father, be it hiking, fishing or just sitting around watching some television. In India especially, most kids have a closer bond with their mothers, so this day definitely helps forge a closer relation with one’s dad.

While India follows the US, and celebrates Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June every year, in other countries including Portugal, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Father’s Day is celebrated on March 19. And even though this is a Western tradition started in the United States of America, it has gained a lot of prominence in India in the past many years.

History

The day was founded in USA, where it is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, at the Spokane, Washington YMCA in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd. That year, Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910. Sonora heard about how Anna Jarvis had founded Mother’s Day in honour of her mother and told the pastor of her Church that there should be something similar to celebrate fathers too. Sonora’s father was Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, a single parent from Arkansas who raised six children. Sonora was hoping that Father’s Day celebrations would be held on June 5, which was her father’s birthday, but the Church’s time constraints ended up pushing this day and the celebration was deferred to the third Sunday of June.

