e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Father’s Day 2020: History, significance and celebrations

Father’s Day 2020: History, significance and celebrations

The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day in most parts of the world. Father’s Day is a celebration of fathers, honouring fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in society.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:00 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Father’s day was first proposed in 1909 to complement Mother’s Day celebrations.
Father’s day was first proposed in 1909 to complement Mother’s Day celebrations.(Unsplash Edited image)
         

The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day in most parts of the world. Father’s Day is a celebration of fathers, honouring fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in society. This day was first proposed in 1909 to complement Mother’s Day celebrations.

Significance

On this day children acknowledge and appreciate their fathers and father figures, who play an important role in their lives, be it emotionally, mentally or even financially. On this day children understand the importance of the role of a father in one’s life. This day acknowledges the contribution of fathers to their own families and society at large. Children buy or make presents for their father or father-like figure, write and draw cards, spend the day engaging in activities that can be enjoyed with one’s father, be it hiking, fishing or just sitting around watching some television. In India especially, most kids have a closer bond with their mothers, so this day definitely helps forge a closer relation with one’s dad.

While India follows the US, and celebrates Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June every year, in other countries including Portugal, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Father’s Day is celebrated on March 19. And even though this is a Western tradition started in the United States of America, it has gained a lot of prominence in India in the past many years.

History

The day was founded in USA, where it is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, at the Spokane, Washington YMCA in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd. That year, Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910. Sonora heard about how Anna Jarvis had founded Mother’s Day in honour of her mother and told the pastor of her Church that there should be something similar to celebrate fathers too. Sonora’s father was Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, a single parent from Arkansas who raised six children. Sonora was hoping that Father’s Day celebrations would be held on June 5, which was her father’s birthday, but the Church’s time constraints ended up pushing this day and the celebration was deferred to the third Sunday of June.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
No community transmission in India, says govt amid spike in Covid-19 cases
No community transmission in India, says govt amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case after nearly 2 months
Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case after nearly 2 months
In Rajasthan, Unlock 1 sees surge in Covid-19 cases, over 2,600 cases added in 10 days
In Rajasthan, Unlock 1 sees surge in Covid-19 cases, over 2,600 cases added in 10 days
Less than 1% of population outside containment zones: ICMR
Less than 1% of population outside containment zones: ICMR
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In