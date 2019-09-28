Get that festive glow with these DIY face-packs.

more-lifestyle

Saffron face pack

Saffron remains full of the richness of iron, potassium, calcium, selenium, zinc, copper, vitamin A, Folic acid, niacin, and Vitamin C. Saffron is known for complexion enhancing properties, clearing dull skin and helping to remove dark circles and erasing fine lines. Saffron also increases blood circulation towards the face thus bringing good glow to the face.

Recipe to make this pack is very simple, take few strands of saffron, soak them overnight in raw milk, use the golden mild on the face, you can also add few drops of almond oil or olive oil. Apply the pack on your face with rose water-soaked cotton, repeat the process and leave it on your face.

Aloe Vera face pack

This remains a favourite for several beauty brands in cosmetics since ancient age. Aloe vera is also used for medicinal use as the plant has properties like mannans, lectins and polysaccharides and good for removing skin tanning. You can apply the gel directly on your face, add lemon juice or raw milk to it to add its efficacy and better result. This pack remains very simple to make and very good for people in a rush. Use it for a few days constantly and unleash glowing and radiant skin.

Gram flour pack

Nourish your skin with the goodness of this pack, the natural pack is very effective for removing dead skin cells and is also excellent cleanser with besan as skin cleansing agent and curd and a good moisturizer.

Mix two tablespoons of besan or more if you want to make it a bodypack too, add one tablespoon of curd, few drops of honey and apply straight on your skin. You can skip honey if your skin develops rashes after using it. The pack is beneficial for dry, normal and dull skin.

Gram Flour and Sandalwood face pack

Mix red sandalwood powder with 2 tsp of gram flour, lemon juice, and rose water, apply this on your face and neck. Red sandalwood powder and gram flour not only makes a great face pack for instantly glowing skin but also works as a wonderful anti-tan face pack. It deeply exfoliates the skin, removes sun tan and leaves you with glowing and fair skin. Lemon juice is also a wonderful skin lightening agent can give us fair, glowing and flawless skin that we have always desired.

The pack is very good for removing tanning and detoxing your skin. Pack is also a good exfoliator with brightening properties.

Almond and Milk face pack

Mix few almonds in water or milk and let it soak overnight. Blend it in the morning to make a soft and smooth paste. Apply it on your skin, face, and neck and rinse off with cold water, you can apply this on a daily basis to get the desired glow within a few days. The pack is loaded with vitamins and minerals, the lactic acid content of milk improves the complexion and makes it soft and glowing. Vitamin E in almonds keeps the skin moisturized and treats discolouration while restoring radiance. It’s great for an instant glow.

Nutmeg Glow Pack

Mix nutmeg powder with rose water or raw milk and apply on skin, wash off with luke war water. Apply on a regular basis and unleash blemish free glowing skin. This pack also has good anti ageing properties and active component Macelignan which erases wrinkles and fine lines. Pack is also good anti-inflammatory with anti viral properties for acne removal.

Turmeric face pack and milk cream pack

Avoid this if you have oily skin, and for dry skin, this pack is very good. Take milk cream to add turmeric powder and rose water, keep on the skin for 10 minutes.

Malai is good for skin nourishment and good on minerals and lactic acid, the pack enhances skin complexion and texture. Turmeric is known for anti aging benefits and helpful in getting glowing skin.

Vitamin E and Green Tea face pack

Soak a green tea bag in water and keep this in the fridge overnight, add oats and vitamin E oil in this. Apply on the face and leave it for 10 minutes, exfoliate gently while removing the pack.

This is a very good pack for skin tightening, toning and enhancing the complexion. Pack is good for all skin types. This pack is also good for treating acne

From Beauty Experts Richa Aggarwal & Mallika Gambhir

