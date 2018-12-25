Google says Happy Holidays with an animated Google Doodle

Google wishes Happy holidays to all with an animated doodle on Christmas day, December 25. In the Google doodle, the company’s logo is decorated with various Christmas elements and the ornaments a Christmas tree is decorated with in many homes. One will also notice the ‘L’ of Google decorated as a Christmas tree with gifts kept under it.

There are also two reindeer; one resting on a sofa and the other on the floor. Reindeer, in popular culture and Christmas mythology is considered to drive the sleigh that Father Christmas travels on, to deliver gifts across the world. One will also notice Santa Claus who is resting on his rocking chair with one leg resting on a gift, accompanied by an elf who probably has pulled several all-nighters to ensure that presents are delivered on time to all those who wished for them.

You’ll also see ‘Happy Holidays’ written on the doodle when you move your mouse cursor over it.

The holiday season usually begins a few days before Christmas and continues until New Year’s Day and Hanukkah, celebrated in various parts of the world. The day after Christmas, December 26, is termed as Boxing Day when a lot of brands announce sales at huge margins.

Christmas falls on 25 December every year and is celebrated as the birth of Jesus Christ. On this day people all over the world decorate their houses with lights and Christmas trees. They enjoy feasts with their family and friends, exchange gifts, bake plum cakes, sing carols and attend mass at church, both on Christmas Eve and the following day.

Now that Santa Claus has come to town, hope the year is filled with joy and happiness for you all. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 09:44 IST