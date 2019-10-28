Gujarati New Year 2019: Significance and history

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:19 IST

During the five day Diwali festival celebrations, Gujarati New Year falls on October 28, coinciding with Govardhan Puja. Gujarati New Year is celebrated a day after Badi Diwali. Going by the Hindu calendar, it falls on Shukla Paksha Pratipada. Gujarati New Year is also called Bestu Varas.

As such, there is no specific time when people pray and perform rituals on Gujarati New Year, since the whole day is considered lucky. What people could do, however, is follow the timings of Govardhan Puja, since those timings are considered auspicious. According to the Hindu calendar, it is the Gujarati Vikram Samvat 2076 which has begun.

Starting of Pratipada Tithi: 9:08 AM on October 28, 2019

Ending of Pratipada Tithi: 6:13 AM on October 29

Significance and importance of Gujarati New Year

Gujarati New Year is an extremely important day for the Gujarati community. It is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and fervor. This is also that time of the year when businessmen and traders close old account books and start new account books. This is called Chopda in Gujarati culture. Chopda Puja is also performed, which is the worshipping of Chopda. This ritual is practiced in the presence of Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that this helps in making the new year more profitable.

