Indian couples discuss why they chose to have just one child

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 19:09 IST

Pallavi, a communications professional and Rajeev, a VP and marketing head of a banking firm, are parents to nine-year-old Vidita. “On both sides of the family, people want to know when we’re having another, and how we need a son to take care of us when we’re old. They’ll always ask the wife, never the husband. We’ve learned to just respond with ‘We’ve made up our minds. One is enough’,” says Pallavi.

That’s all the conflict there is. Because between them, they’ve been clear they wanted one child, five years into the marriage. “Neither of us has ancestral property or family wealth. We’re living on our earnings, our terms. And we want to give Vidhi the best, not compromise,” Pallavi says.

Pallavi has five sisters and while they’re well-educated and in good jobs, so many siblings meant fewer luxuries. Vidhi takes dance, yoga, and music lessons. But she has to earn her privileges by doing well at school. Everything is not a gift just because she’s the only child.

“Ten years ago we’d probably have worried that she would be lonely. But only-children are so common now so we no longer worry. We’re just happy that she’s confident,” says Rajeev.

Kunal and Dharini Turakhia with their son Dev, 11. ‘People say siblings teach you how to share, but we’ve seen brothers and sisters fighting over family property. It made us decide to put all our love into one child,’ says Kunal. ( Milind Saurkar / HT Photo )

A MUTUAL DECISION

Kunal works in IT, Dharini runs a salon. They’re parents to Dev, 11. “Let’s say the decision was mutual but one was nudged a little more towards having just one child, be it a boy or girl. People say siblings teach you how to share, but we’ve seen brothers and sisters fighting over family property. It made us decide to put all our love into one child,” says Kunal. “We knew we’d be able to do better for one than two.”

Still, you can’t escape some comments — that you should have a second one because “your first will be lonely!” “Dev isn’t lonely,” says Dharini. “We asked him at ages five, eight and ten if he’d like a sibling. He’s said no. He’s close to his cousins, has tons of friends.”

By limiting the number of children, both parents could keep their careers steady, and that’s been the kind of example they wanted to set too. “Dev already has ambition. We can see his hunger to succeed. He plays tennis at the national level and we’ve been able to travel to tournaments without the guilt of ignoring a second child,” says Dharini.

’ONLY KIDS ARE NO BETTER OR WORSE THAN ANYONE ELSE’

Pusha (last name withheld), 40, works with an international tourism board and is an only child. “Once people know that, it becomes their excuse for anything they dislike about you. And there’s always curiosity. But we’re no better or worse than everyone else,” she says.

Pusha lived in a joint family until she was seven. “I couldn’t be lonely. But at school, having no sibling set me apart — no older sister looking out for me, no younger one avoiding me,” she says.

She did yearn for company as a kid, but says an advantage was she had unlimited access to her parents, no trouble making friends, and learned to make decisions independently. “There are no regrets,” she says.