Ladies celebrate Hariyali Teej with great pomp and show in Hapur

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:41 IST

Hariyali Teej, an age-old Hindu festival, which falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha to mark the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati was celebrated with a lot of merriment in Hapur.

This festival which is celebrated primarily by women and is also known as Chhoti Teej or Shravan Teej, witnesses both married and unmarried ladies donning green outfits and observing fasts for the long lives of their husband.

“Every year we celebrate Hartalika Teej or as we also call it Hartalika Teej with great pomp and show. Ladies wear green attires, apply henna designs, enjoy on swings, spend time singing traditional songs and performing rituals by keeping a day-long fast for our husband’s long and prosperous life. Today we have come here to celebrate and mark another year of this holy festival,” said one of the attendees of the Teej function organised at Darshana School, Hapur.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated mostly in the states of northern India like Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh. Every state has its own way of marking this auspicious festival. While some organise fun events and participate in a few contests others spend their day commemorating Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, also known as Teej Mata.

“On the occasion of Teej, we have come here to enjoy and participate in several competitions that were organised such as the Mehendi competition. The ambiance and vibe here are great, ladies are dancing, enjoying music, shopping and a meeting with each other, which is like a perfect way to celebrate this festival. The observance here is different from Rajasthan, where I come from. There ladies devote their complete day in praying in temples and preparing Ghewar, a traditional Rajasthani sweet,” said another attendee of the function organised at Darshana School.

Principal Swati Tomar said, “Today we have organised Teej celebration in our school todato make girls aware of this festival, its significance and its importance. We have arranged a few competitions, such as hairstyle and Mehendi making contest, so that young girls who study at our school can get aware of our Indian culture and feel enthusiastic about celebrating it.”

This year, the Tritiya tithi of Hariyali Teej begins on 01:36 a.m. on August 3 and ends at 10:06 am on August 4, as per the Drik Panchang.

