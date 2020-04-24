Quarantine reality - JOLO: Joy of letting go

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 24, 2020

In the face of self-seclusion, individuals across the board from different social demographics, professions and age groups have embraced a monastic lifestyle and ditched their rigorous beauty regimens. 2020 is shaping up to be all about letting go, warming up to a pared-down lifestyle, which doesn’t involve high heels and body-con clothing. If FOMO or the fear of missing out eclipsed the social media landscape for last couple of years, this quarantine era ushers in the joy of letting go, which means not holding on to one’s idea of perfection too tight. For instance, going bra-less or maybe not shying away from embracing one’s hair roots. Entrepreneur Kalyani Saha shares, “This has been such a leveller and time to assess personally how much unnecessary expenditure one expends on things, which are avoidable and definitely not required. With no professional help of blow drying my hair or doing my nails, I have realised how easy it is to Do IT Yourself! DIY is the new mantra , which I plan to practise long term!”

Businesswoman Michelle Poonawalla sees this period of lockdown as an opportunity to revisit our lives and go back to basics. “Even though it’s total lockdown and we are going back to basic, I think it’s important for one in a simple way to groom oneself be it hair, makeup or nails. Of course, I don’t think anyone will be wearing heels and heavy makeup and walking around their house. Comfort clothing is okay and one could look elegant in one’s favourite jeans and a T-shirt.”

Entrepreneur Samyukta Nair opines that it’s important to be aware of the past for the lessons learnt and look to the future for all what’s yet to come! “Letting go of old habits and patterns while recognising what really gives us joy - be it more in our pyjamas, staying connected with our family, who we might not see as much or even simple pleasures of savouring a cup of tea while looking out at a beautiful sunset, is imperative. Making the time for things that make us feel alive as we move forward and consciously building a life we love is really where it’s at,” says Nair.

Designer Saaksha Bhatt observes that JOLO has definitely overtaken FOMO. “With no pressure to wear tight uncomfortable clothes, unnecessary inches of makeup, painful heels and the routine of blow drys, it’s a period to let our skin breathe, take advantage of dressing comfortably all day without judgment, letting the soles of our feet heel and embracing the extra hair on our skin. It’s easy to be a victim of conforming when everyone around you appears to look perfect, but the lockdown is the perfect moment to let our hair down and breathe for a second!”

Clinical psychologist Priyanka Verma observes, “Given the lockdown, people are forced to be in discomfort emotionally. The only option is to find ways of accepting the reality and forgetting previous pains. No one wants to carry on the past baggage and people want to either forget or forgive as there’s a fear of losing one’s loved ones.”

Counsellor Kamna Chibber says, “In a scenario where everyone has been pushed to adapt phrase like JOLO help us cope better and maintain a sense of positivity.”