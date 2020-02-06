e-paper
Should you eat yoghurt just before bed?

Only if your digestive system is in great shape, doctors say.

Feb 06, 2020
Bhavya Mishra
Bhavya Mishra
Hindustan Times
Yoghurt and curd are known to be good for you, because they provide protein and calcium, aid in digestion, and boost healthy gut bacteria. “These are both healing foods. They’re also a very good food plan component, since they are a healthy combination of carbohydrates, proteins and fats. They even boost the body’s absorption of Vitamin B12,” says Dr Komal Malik, head clinical nutritionist at Max Smart Hospital, Delhi.

But there’s a twist. Curd and yoghurt can actually impair digestion, if you have a weak digestive system and eat them at night.

“People with digestion issues such as acidity, acid reflux or indigestion should avoid yoghurt or curd at night as it can cause constipation when the system is sluggish and sleep-ready. But during the day, when the body is functioning at full capacity, these are healthy foods for anyone,” Dr Komal says.

Meanwhile, to address a related query, here’s the difference between yoghurt and curd — yoghurt is produced through bacterial milk fermentation using cultures, while curd is produced by curdling milk with edible acidic substances such as lemon juice or vinegar.

