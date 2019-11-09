These herbs will keep you warm during winters. Read on

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 16:00 IST

It is that time of the year when we turn to natural remedies to deal with all the conditions and ailments developed due to the changing weather and the drop in temperature. There are many basic ingredients that are lying around the house and we mostly fail to incorporate them into our diet on a day-to-day basis. The most important ones are the herbs that are easily accessible and can help our immunity and overall well-being to cope with the seasonal changes and related health conditions.

These herbs if consumed in the right way also help in soothing stomach related issues, improve digestion, regulate blood sugar, weight management,stress conditions among many others. These herbs also help in fighting anxiety, fatigue and infections.



Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach and founder of MY22BMI, underlines some properties of herbs found in household that may help you stay healthy during the season. Incorporate these 6 herbs in your diet and see the change for yourself.





Tulsi

Tulsi is known to help relieve the symptoms of allergies, breathing problems and bronchitis. A couple of leaves can be consumed straightaway or in tea. Herbal supplements of the plant are also available.

Ginger

Ginger is also considered as a herb. A recent study showed that oral ginger supplements improve asthma symptoms. It can also be taken as detox drink by using it in tea. It relieves throat infection. Ginger mixed with honey and black pepper is an excellent reliever of breathing related allergies and helps in clearing the nasal passage.

Butterbur

Butter bur is a remedy for migraine. Studies have showed that it can improve unpleasant allergy symptoms while avoiding the sedative effects of antihistamines. However, this herb has some side effects as well. Over consumption is not recommended at any case.

Stinging Nettle Leaf/ Bichhoo Buti

Stinging nettle is a perennial flowering plant that has been used medicinally for ages. Regarding seasonal allergies, stinging nettle has been shown to have excellent anti-inflammatory abilities. This is important because it is those inflammatory events that cause seasonal allergy symptoms.

Rosemary

Fresh and dried rosemary is popular as an addition to many culinary creations. Researches have proved rosemary’s ability to help fight allergy symptoms and provide relief to asthma sufferers.

The herb contains rosmarinic acid which has both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It is a free radical scavenger that can suppress the inflammatory responses of certain white blood cells, as well as allergic antibodies. Rosmarinic acid should help improve seasonal allergy symptoms. Just one word of caution: If you’re taking rosmarinic acid as a supplement, take it with food to prevent a potential mild stomach ache.

Oregano

Oregano is a well known Italian herb. It is also available in form of supplements for certain health benefits. Those supplements include Oregano oil extract in form of pills and as a soft gel capsule. They contain other ingredients to dilute oregano oil, since it’s very potent. The capsules can be taken orally, or cut open and applied to the skin, provided they’re not full strength.

Oregano oil is also available as a highly concentrated essential oil that comes in liquid form. The oil may come premixed with a carrier oil or it may be purchased full strength. If it’s not premixed, you’ll have to dilute it yourself by combining it with a carrier oil, such as coconut or olive oil. The usual recipe is 5 to 6 drops for every ounce of carrier oil.



(With inputs from IANS.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter