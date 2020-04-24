What do you want in a post-corona world?

more-lifestyle

No matter how many cups of perfectly brewed Dalgona coffee you drink or how many internet challenges you win, a day will come when you will need to leave your home. In an ideal scenario, the tremors of the coronavirus pandemic would no longer be felt and the world would be a safer place to step out into.

But until that day arrives, as we sit pondering the repercussions of our past decisions in isolation, some can’t help but fantasise about a ‘post-corona’ world. We ask people from all walks of life about what they’ve learnt from their time alone and what they would like to change about their earlier lifestyle going into the world anew.

For Sunil Sampat, a 77-year-old retired engineer, the working habits of yesteryear is something people should revert to. “Working hours were better defined, were more finite. Work would end at 5 or 6 pm and most people would leave for home at this time. Somehow, working hours in the last 15 or so years seemed to drag on and on, and that too on a regular basis. Perhaps we need to revisit that aspect of work. Nobody can be effective or creative for 12 hours or so working each day,” he says. As the world begins to slow down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sampat, who is also a writer on jazz on the jazz advisory committee of the NCPA spends his days reading, writing and listening to his stupendous collection of LPs. He says he is “never short of ideas” on how to pass his time during quarantine.

Sunil Sampat is a 77-year-old jazz aficionado

The notion of ‘slowing down’ this fast-paced life is popular with city folk. Dr Anu Vij has delivered nearly 45 babies in the month of April alone, but who’s counting? The 58-year-old from Navi Mumbai also stresses on the “need to slow down”. She says, “I don’t know why we were running around so much earlier. Between eating home-cooked food twice a day and making do with the bare minimum, we are happy.”

Ask her a change she would like to see in the world post the lockdown and she points to the ghastly treatment of healthcare workers during the current pandemic. She adds, “Doctors and other healthcare providers deserve more respect from society today.”

A sea of change

Spending time with family, actor Sunny Leone, 38, is fantasising about taking trips with them too, albeit in a cleaner world. Committing to recycling of waste and composting at home, she says, “We have contributed to destroying our planet for so many years. But I hope that we can now make this world a better place for our children and all animals out there that have been pushed out of their homes because of our greed.”

Actor Sunny Leone says she is dedicated to composting and recycling

In the road map to this futuristic world, a hygienic and greener earth was the most talked about. As the Himalayas are now visible from a distance and the birds chirp louder in the concrete jungles, some would like to dwell in this world, eternally. For Yogesh Desai, 36, who has been working as a BMC sweeper for the past 16 years, the environment is definitely improving with lesser human traffic and he is enjoying the silent streets. “The environment is more beautiful now. Though my work is still the same, I find the roads are much cleaner as there are no people to pollute them. I wish the streets remain as clean as this even later,” says the Naigaon-resident.

And he is not alone. Bollywood singer, B Praak, says, “The one thing this pandemic has taught us is being patient. One change that I would like to see is us taking care of Mother Nature and being more particular about cleanliness and hygiene.” Meanwhile, TV actor Karan Tacker, who has grown quite invested in charcoal painting during this quarantine, adds, “I would like to work towards curbing pollution. During this lockdown, the air just got better with no harmful emissions. We saw some beautiful birds and animals on the streets, which was a rare sight. So, I wish everyone in the world works towards controlling the pollution levels when all this is over.”

TV actor Karan Tacker’s favourite current pass time is charcoal painting

The bigger picture

While pointing out the importance of maintaining cleanliness and “valuing the simple pleasures of life”, cricketer Umesh Yadav says, “These challenging times have taught me the importance of living life to the fullest. It’s important to work hard and plan ahead, but it’s equally important to enjoy as much as possible.” He adds, “The pandemic has also taught us how important it is to stay united in the fight against the virus, with countries coming together.”

And 40-year-old comedian, Vir Das, agrees. “I am trying to devote this time to do a fair amount of fundraising,” he says and adds, “Doing charity or taking care of people who are not as privileged as you are isn’t a regular part of our lives, it’s a pandemic part of our lives. Maybe if that becomes a regular part of our lives something that we do on a weekly basis, like we’re doing now, when the next pandemic or worldwide crisis roles around we won’t be in this position.” The Mumbai-based comedian also calls out the issue of housing in the country. “Everyone needs a home. One of the big crises that we’ve faced in Mumbai is that everybody doesn’t have a roof over their heads. And when you hit a natural disaster or a pandemic you can’t just leave people outside,” he opines.

And on an optimistic note, for a better tomorrow that so many await to arrive, Das concludes, “Let’s get everyone a home, if we can.”