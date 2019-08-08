e-paper
Dora and the Lost City of Gold is a terrific teen thriller, says Rashid Irani

The live-action film follows Dora, now a high-school teenager, and three of her classmates as they set off to find the legendary city of El Dorado.

movie-reviews Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:37 IST
Rashid Irani
Rashid Irani
Hindustan Times
Isabele Moner, in the lead role, is full of charm and gusto. A CGI-rendered fox voiced by Benicio Del Toro, and a monkey sidekick, add to the fun.
         
DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD
  • Direction: James Bobin
  • Actors: Isabele Moner, Jeff Wahlberg
  • Rating: 3 / 5

The titular Latino explorer debuted back in 2000 as a seven-year-old girl in the popular Nickelodeon animated TV show. The big-screen live-action retread follows Dora, now a high-school teenager, as she and three of her classmates embark on a quest to find the legendary Incan city of gold.

As it turns out, Dora’s archaeologist parents (Eva Longoria-Michael Pena) also end up needing to be rescued from a band of mercenaries. Aimed at the pre-teen audience, the appeal of the action-adventure rests primarily on the charm and gusto with which Peruvian–American singer and actress Isabele Moner embodies her role. 

The antics of a CGI-rendered fox (voiced by Benicio Del Toro) and a monkey sidekick (Danny Trejo) add to the fun. A colourful animation interlude and the climactic Indiana Jones-style hijinks are also notable.

Best of all is an energetic end-credits song-and-dance number. Have a blast.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 16:37 IST

