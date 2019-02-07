Haryana man Googles Akshay Kumar’s address, tries to break in

The Juhu police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly trespassing actor Akshay Kumar’s bungalow. The accused, who claims he is a fan of the actor, hails from Datauli in Sonipat, Haryana.

Ankit Goswami travelled to Mumbai to meet the actor. However, after he was denied entry by the security guards outside Kumar’s residence, Goswami jumped over the boundary wall to get inside. “He climbed the wall at 1.30am and entered. He was spotted by the guards, who got a hold of him and alerted the police,” said an officer.

He found the actor’s address through Google search, PTI reported.

The Juhu Police questioned him and arrested him Tuesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

“We interrogated him and he told us he is a fan of the actor. He also said that he wants to work in Bollywood,” said another police official. They added that he did not have any malicious intent in trespassing Kumar’s bungalow.

In a similar case, Juhu police had arrested a 23-year-old who tried to trespass actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in 2016.

