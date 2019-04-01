After rat visit at Mumbai station, WR starts inspection of all food stalls

A day after the video of a rat moving around in a food stall at Bandra station was widely circulated on social media, the Western Railway (WR) on Sunday started carrying out raids at all food counters in stations under its jurisdiction. The railways has decided to shut the food stalls violating hygiene norms, penalise the owners and initiate inquiries against them.

This comes days after a video of a man making lemonade under unhygienic conditions at Kurla station went viral, prompting the Central Railway to start inspection of food stalls at all its stations.

A WR official said they have started sending teams from the commercial and medical departments to all stations to inspect the hygiene measures undertaken by food stalls. If any stall is found violating norms, it would be sealed and an inquiry would be initiated against the contractor. The official also said the hygiene of the staff of stalls along with waste disposal measures being undertaken by them would also be put under scrutiny.

In the video posted by an alert commuter on Saturday, a rat can be seen climbing a bottle inside the cabinet of a food stall on platform number 2 of Bandra station. “We inspected the stall and shut it for two days. We have slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on the owner and issued him a notice, asking him to undertake pest control within 24 hours,” said a WR official from the commercial department.

Sunilkumar Jadhav, senior inspector, Bandra GRP, said they had assisted the WR to carry out the raid at the stall. “The video showed a rat crawling inside the bottled-water compartment of the stall. We alerted the WR after seeing the video,” he said.

Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, WR, said pest control is supposed to be undertaken by stall owners once every three months.

“We have taken action against the stall owner at Bandra and asked him to get deep cleaning and pest control done,” Bhakar said.

