BJP versus MVA tussle could intensify

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 00:22 IST

If there were any speculations that the three-party Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would collapse with the Shiv Sena resuming ties with its estranged ally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), or the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) improving its relations with the BJP, they seem to be out of questions as of now. The developments over the past few days indicate that the leadership of both the parties is not exactly happy with the BJP.

In his first interview to party mouthpiece Saamana, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray went into details of why he snapped ties with the BJP and accused his former ally of trying to paint him a liar. Insisting that his party has not abandoned Hindutva, he asked why one should let the BJP decide what Hindutva is. Thackeray’s interview is an indication that he is serious about running the three-party government, though many, even some in his own government, are still not sure about it.

While Thackeray has been reaffirming his position, the recent action by the BJP-led Central government has ensured that NCP chief Pawar — the man behind the formation of the MVA government — remains irked with the former. The Centre’s decision to take over the probe in Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case has angered Pawar who had made it a prestige issue. The BJP’s decision could be aimed at preventing possible moves by the MVA government to run down the ‘urban naxal’ theory. However, the action has not gone down well with the NCP chief who had publicly demanded an independent investigation into the incident as well as the police probe. Though Pawar made a public demand for action against police officers for ‘abuse of power’ while probing the incident, the government took time to react to the same. As state home minister Anil Deshmukh finally started taking steps in that direction, the Centre made a quick move to take over the high-profile case. By doing this, the BJP government at the Centre has outsmarted Pawar. The NCP chief is yet to disclose his next move.

The instance seems to be intensifying the Centre versus state tussle. The bitterness between the BJP and the MVA could grow further over certain contentious issues. The MVA government has already opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project — Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train. Last weekend, the state government also constituted a committee to probe allegations of snooping on opposition leaders during the BJP-rule in the state. Deshmukh has already been speaking about reopening the case related to death of Justice Loya. On Saturday, Thackeray slammed Union budget for ‘ignoring Maharashtra’.

One doesn’t know where the tussle would lead, but it may also make the three partners in Maharashtra close ranks.

But where is governance?

While their top leaders seem determined to run the government, most ministers in the MVA government are yet to realise that they are supposed to deliver the goods. Its more than two months since the Uddhav Thackeray government took charge, but several ministers are yet to get down to work. Some are busy with renovation of their offices and bungalows while some are sulking over the insignificant portfolios they have been allocated. The only two worthwhile decisions that the government has taken so far are farm loan waiver and the ₹-10 meal scheme. Questions are also being raised over the implementation of both the decisions.

The MVA ministers have been chanting how the three parties have come together in the interest of the state but if they don’t deliver on their promises, it won’t take much for this government to become hugely unpopular.