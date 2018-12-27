Burnt with hair spa steamer, Powai woman gets compensation of Rs 1.3 lakh after 2 years

Two years after a Powai-based housewife suffered ear and neck injuries owing to negligence of a hair spa service at her home, district consumer forum in Mumbai has granted her compensation of ₹1 lakh and an additional amount of ₹30,000 for litigation cost.

Yera Shah, the complainant, had made a home appointment for hair spa with a private salon in Powai. According to her complaint filed before the Mumbai suburban district consumer forum, the outlet is attached to an international brand having global recognition.

The spa also specialises in such services and that they would take proper caution while handling the spa equipment, she submitted before the forum.

On December 27, 2016, a beautician from the salon visited her apartment as per the appointment. “The beautician was not able to handle the steam properly. She filled it up with excess water and ended up burning my ear and shoulders with steaming hot water. It ruined my vacation to Dubai,” Shah had written in her Facebook post a day after the incident.

She had demanded ₹5 lakh as compensation for the mental agony that she suffered and also asked for the refund for her medical expenses.

The district consumer forum held, “It appears that the private salon has not taken the necessary precautions. The salon and the employee have not provided detailed information to their employees. It is negligence on their part.”

The forum, last week, has granted her ₹1 lakh as compensation towards her mental and physical distress apart from ₹30,000 towards her medical expenses and counselling

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 10:00 IST