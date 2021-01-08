e-paper
Central Railway launches probe into spray painting at Mumbai's heritage CSMT building

Central Railway launches probe into spray painting at Mumbai’s heritage CSMT building

mumbai Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 00:44 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
CR will be filing a complaint after identifying the people behind the act.
CR will be filing a complaint after identifying the people behind the act.
         

The Central Railway (CR) has launched an investigation into an act of vandalism wherein someone spray painted at one of the structures at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), which is a world heritage site. The structure is located at the entrance of the suburban railway station near the subway of the terminus building.

CR will be filing a complaint after identifying the people behind the act. CR authorities are checking footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the entrance of the railway station.

“A thorough investigation will be conducted in the case. We will also scan footage from CCTV cameras near the entrance as well as ticketing windows. Meanwhile, railway staffers are removing the paint,” said a senior CR official.

CSMT building, designed by Frederick William Stevens and built in 1888, was declared a UNESCO world heritage site in July 2004. The building attracts attention of not just tourists but also the common Mumbaiites.

Currently the heritage building houses offices of senior CR officials. CR is also undertaking restoration work of the building at the cost of ₹41 crore.

