Corona lockdown: 22-year-old arrested for circulating fake message

Corona lockdown: 22-year-old arrested for circulating fake message

mumbai Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:36 IST
JJ Marg police on Sunday arrested Sohail Salim Punjabi, 22, for circulating a fake message that military was going to be deployed in certain pockets of south Mumbai as the Mumbai Police could not control the crowd in the area. “We are investigating the matter,” said Sanjeev Bhole, senior police inspector, JJ police station. Following inquiries from public about the message which went viral on an online messaging platform, the police traced the message to Punjabi and arrested him. Bhole said, “Punjabi claims he got the message from some other group. We will verify the details.”

