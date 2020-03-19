Coronavirus: ‘Handkerchiefs, cotton masks can’t protect you’

mumbai

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 01:11 IST

Even as thousands of citizens are using handkerchiefs and cotton masks bought from street vendors to protect themselves from the coronavirus, doctors said these are ineffective in stopping transmission of the virus.

Face masks are designed to catch large contaminants and pollutant particles, including ones that might carry pathogens such as the coronavirus. There are two common kinds: surgical and N95 masks. Surgical masks are designed to keep large respiratory droplets and suspended air pollutants away from a person’s mouth and nose. For people who are not in a direct touch with an infected person, three-layered surgical masks made from a special fabric are enough to prevent transmission of any virus. Some studies have estimated a five-fold increase in protection with a mask. But lack of knowledge and unavailability of government-approved masks are forcing people to use poor substitutes that offer no protection from Covid-19. “There is a misconception among people that just covering mouth and face is enough, but people don’t know which mask to use,” said Dr Om Srivastava, city-based epidemiologist.

Doctors and medical staff who work inside isolation wards and other medical facilities need N95 masks that can filter out most of the airborne particles down to 0.3microns in diameter.

According to doctors, cotton face masks or handkerchiefs don’t provide any protection against the coronavirus. “Cloth (e.g. cotton or gauze) masks are not recommended under any circumstance,” reads the guideline of World Health Organization (WHO) on the usage of masks. But markets of Mumbai are flooded with cotton masks and trendy pieces decorated with cartoon characters and pop art. “Young people don’t like using surgical masks, so they have started putting on these trendy masks,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, general physician from Bombay Hospital.

The demand has increased by 400%, according to the All Food and Drug License Holders Foundation, Mumbai.Against this backdrop, the price of surgical masks has increased from ₹10 to ₹25. “These masks are for one-time use, so poor people like us can’t afford to buy such masks everyday. I use cotton masks. I have two sets. Every day, I wash one with an antiseptic and use the second one the next day,” said Ramesh Ghule, an auto driver in Borivli.