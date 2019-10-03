IIT-Bombay honours nine women in STEM

mumbai

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, are celebrating Navratri by paying tribute to nine women in the field of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The institute’s chemical engineering department and the gender cell is hosting the ‘Women in Science’ series, which began on September 27 and will conclude on October 11. So far, it has completed six days of the event.

The first day comprised of a talk by Mamata Mukhopadhyay, adjunct faculty at IIT-B. Mukhopadhyay, who is in her 70s and was the first woman student at Jadavpur University, talked about her journey as a scientist.

“There is a clear dearth of women opting for full careers in the sciences. Many women students and PhD scholars drop out, owing to either their socio-economic background or personal reasons. The truth is that scientific careers are often misunderstood. This is further fuelled because there aren’t enough role models for young women in science,” said Chandra Venkatraman, professor, IIT-B’s chemical engineering department.

To address this, students have been asked to make a presentation on their favourite woman scientist, said Abhijit Majumdar, an assistant professor from the department.

Vidita Vaidya, professor, department of biological sciences, said, “The event is a start towards making sustained efforts for inclusivity in scientific institutes. The lack of role models for young women is a quiet deterrent. It is important to showcase the women around us who are doing exemplary work in the field.” Vaidya’s talk is scheduled for October 10.

“The women who manage to come into scientific institutes usually come from socio-economic privileges. Once they are in, they have to prove their worth at every step of the way,” said Vaidya.

“So far we’ve heard from and about six women in science [at the event]. One of the learnings for me has been that women need to shine brighter to prove the same point as a man,” said Akshada Khadpekar, a PhD scholar at IIT-B.

“It is important to understand that inclusivity brings a new perspective to scientific research. For example, research in breast cancer increased once women scientists started getting involved,” said Vekatraman.

