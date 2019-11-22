India, may the young force be with you

mumbai

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:45 IST

Our USP is our youngsters

ARUSHI ARVIND DABHADE

Auxilium Convent High School, Wadala

India is a country of diversity and brilliance. It also happens to be a lot like a teenager. Like most teenagers, India, too, wants to sit with the ‘cool kids’, the superpowers at the United Nations. Her toddler days were not easy, with five wars and epidemics. She has proved herself over and over again. All this, and yet she feels inadequate. So what must India do to sit with the superpowers? The answer is simple. Become self-reliant, which is easier said than done. All major countries are industrially successful and rank high on the human development index. India relies too much on exports, partially as we refuse to accept that Indian-made products are just as good and even better at times. Being industrious also means new companies and employment opportunities.A country with 60% of the population being under the age of 35 has its perks. We can run longer in this race than any other country. But start-ups require groundbreaking ideas and that’s where creativity becomes our most important asset. We have the necessary resources and brilliant minds. With great discipline, focus and a strong work ethic, we, too, can align our reality with our dreams. Make in India, clean India campaigns, fight for rights of queer people are just some stunning things India has made possible.

We’re already a superpower

ARYA NAIR

SM Shetty International School

The concept of a superpower nation means being powerful and influential to the extent that the nation is not only be self-sufficient, but can also help other countries in need. In my opinion, for the world to recognise India as a superpower, it must continue doing exactly what it is doing right now.

Growing up in this ever-so-exciting country like India, I have seen and heard of the darkest moments of the country’s history and the most beautiful and heartfelt experiences so far, which only taught me that we have been through a lot together.

Despite the language and religious differences in every few miles, we have made our country stand back up.

Moreover, we have the greatest youth population in the world, which packs us with talent and skills required to efficiently progress towards the goal of a better tomorrow.

With the land space being only the seventh largest in the world, and the second largest population surviving with efficient use of resources, India has a lot to teach other countries.

Let the world see all of this. Until this day, our country has prepared itself through all tough times to be able to reach out to other countries in need of help, and that is exactly what a country with the tag of a “superpower” must have — experience.

Let them know that it is not easy to make our country fall. We are here standing before the rest of the world, ready to face come what may.

Must uphold freedom, diversity

KAVYA SHANKER

Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu

A set of five values has been instilled in me, which could well be the keys to unlock our country’s potential and realise its vision of becoming a global superpower. These are: fostering togetherness and peace, realising the importance of Indian values, protecting the environment and spreading happiness.

Happiness comes from freedom, and India must ensure that every Indian experiences freedom of thought and expression. India is a land of cultural diversity. It is essential that citizens be accepting and loving towards those different from them. Only then can the government initiate measures for development in all spheres.

Our country must nurture a healthy relationship with other nations via trade and commerce for mutual progress. It must guarantee livelihood for its citizens and ensure advancement in agriculture, defence and manufacturing industries. We are inspired by a glorious and unique history of several thousand years. Lessons from our past can help us learn from our mistakes as they remind us that we need to stand unitedly for what we believe in. The recent years have seen an advancement in space research, technology and innovation. India has a vast population with sharp young minds. Our country must train its workforce with modern skills that can propel it to a global stage.

Invest in youth for better tomorrow

SEJAL DATIR

DAV Public School, Thane

In the quest for growth and pursuit for development, being a superpower signifies plausibly an influencing audacity globally. India, being one of the world’s fastest growing economies with a vibrant demography of the staggering majority of young population, is definitely an emerging superpower. However, it has not been able to completely assert itself on the international stage.

Against the backdrop of India’s present population distribution, it must invest in the younger generation. India’s youngsters are an asset to itself in terms of great entrepreneurship skills and are proficient enough to make India the start-up capital of the world. Individuals must be encouraged to take risks in setting up their business ideas, and government must provide suitable infrastructure. We have to make India capable of starting its own Google, Microsoft and Apple which would be possible only if talented individuals stay in India. Dependence on the oil economy is also a major hurdle for India’s growth. Instead, India should switch to solar power to be self-reliant. Indians must also broaden their mindset if they want to see a developed India.

In-house experts will show the way

SAMEEKSHA SARKAR

Delhi Public School, Nerul

I believe the main factor in our race to becoming a global superpower is self-reliance. If we create everything we need, to go from a developing to a developed country, here, in our own country, we could save so much money and resources! Some of the smartest minds of human civilisation were from India, so why not give our current generation a chance to prove their worth too?

With the ongoing influx of information almost every member of our youth is being exposed to, I am certain that the answers to so many of our problems as a country, something that supposedly forces us to import technology and foreign solutions and whatnot, can be thought of by our very own citizens with just the right guidance. The more we turn to our own ‘in-house’ experts, the less we will need to depend on foreign help. KalamSAT, the smallest satellite to ever be built, is one such example of the genius we have, hidden in our youth. One of the key deciding factors to bring out this brilliance is economic status and education. Money matters, but it shouldn’t be what stops people from exhibiting their talents. To ensure no discrimination, I feel that an equal base income should be given to each family. Also, introducing more free and skill-based education systems instead of the current rote-learning trend will help.

Encouraging and sponsoring the talent of our country and providing necessary opportunities will eventually decrease our dependence on external sources and take us on the path of self-reliance.

Promote research, ease of biz

DEBANJAN BHATTACHARJEE

The Somaiya School

India: A land of high human capital, rich culture and a growing economy. Yet, is it, as the topic claims, a growing super power? But how can India emerge as a superpower on the world stage, when it is plagued by so many socio-economic issues?

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, it must focus on building its economy. Take China, for example, where the right incentives and profitable markets, coupled with the high ease of doing business has made it one of the largest economies in the world. Similarly, India must not only make its markets more lucrative, but should also make the processes easier and more efficient. And given the trade war between the USA and China, it is imperative for India to make daring changes to its economic policies to woo investors and prevent them from setting up their businesses in the increasingly competitive southeast-Asian markets.

India should increase the funding in the research and development sector, for it is the indigenous technologies that will truly make India a sustainable economic and military superpower. India already enjoys great diplomatic ties with many influential powers, especially Russia.

It is, however, necessary for India to build better diplomatic relations with its immediate neighbours, to counter the Chinese influence in the subcontinent. India must also upgrade its defence ties with the West to consolidate its position on the global ladder.

Capitalise on large manpower and strengthen diplomatic ties

ARJUN ABHIJEET PAWAR

Dhirubhai Ambani International School

In a world that is ever-transforming and where power dynamics are fluid, countries try to establish their position globally. Today, as a country with a population of 1.3 billion and one of the top 10 GDPs, India marches towards emerging as a global superpower.

Before we begin examining how India should embark on this journey, we must define the word superpower. A superpower, in my opinion, is a country equipped to face challenges of this century on all fronts, including economic, demographic, scientific, even military development.

For India to assert itself as a superpower, it is imperative that we identify our strengths, and harness them. As shocking as it may sound, the truth is that even with a massive population, India can capitalise it to reap maximum advantage. The demographic dividend of the country should be of utmost importance to do justice to the vast working population. Another major strength is the churning out of well-equipped, culturally diverse graduates who constitute the driving force of the economy. Through increased liberalisation and implementation of beneficial taxation policies and judicial aid, foreign direct investment will naturally rise, and India can strengthen ties with other nations.

By bridging weaknesses like surfacing border tension and brain-drain, the atmosphere will be conducive for development. Working in tandem with developed nations can further boost research in fields like artificial intelligence, space exploration and renewable energy.

With abundant resources, manpower, and the badge of being the leading democracy, India can achieve prominence as a superpower. With focused efforts to exploit the positives and mend the negatives, the day is not far when the rein of the global superpower will be in India’s hands.

Must retain the bright minds

ANJALI RANDEEP MEHTA

Queen Mary School

India has one of the best militaries in the world and with its advancement in technology, if it is backed up by a strong economy, India could be a superpower.

One of the major setbacks for India might be the unavailability of electricity in a lot of parts. One of the best ways to generate clean energy is through the production of aneutronic power and non-radioactive nuclear energy. This goal can be achieved with the usage of 3He (Helium-3) as fuel and Moon could be a potential source for it.

Thus, investing in better space technology can help build a better lifestyle. The problem arises when we see so many capable and talented Indian techies immigrate to other countries for a better lifestyle and higher income. We need plans and policies to increase our per capita income and lifestyle to attract the youth to India. The government should make policies which are inclusive of all and should introduce strongly-backed private market policies and reduce GST slab rates and land rates. They should take more than a step towards controlling the population of the country. These are some of the ways we could help India become a superpower.

Give power to the people

DHEERAJ ANNA

DAV International School, Kharghar

“In the face of impossible odds, people who love their country can change it…” This resonant quote by Barack Obama is a splendid metaphor of the avenue binding a nation, its citizens and the concerted efforts made to make their country an eminent global power. And India too, being the trailblazer in the field of democratic legislation and diplomacy, will have to draw upon the accomplishments and the proficiency of das volk or the people so as to make its emergence as a superpower eminent. Our nation has a colossal pool of professionals, but we continue to be a developing nation. This is mainly because this professionalism is unable to cater to a relatively huge population. Educating and ensuring proper health of every citizen are demanding tasks for the government.

These are the sort of odds that Barack Obama had quoted; and, surprisingly, he had quoted the solution to this intricacy as well – the people. If the privileged citizens resolve to enlighten and advance not just themselves, but also their fellow citizens, then the barriers to the country’s emergence as a global force would also be annihilated. This can be simply done by inculcating a sense of altruism and largesse in the citizens towards their deprived counterparts and rewarding those who bridge the differences.

Small businesses need finance boost

VEDANT SHARDA

Bombay International School

India is considered an emerging superpower for several reasons, but it must overcome several economic and social concerns in order to achieve the title of a global superpower. We need to revamp our education system to nurture talent from the grassroots, and invest in world class institutions to retain talent and improve the quality of our workforce.

Innovation, research and development in several spheres including cutting-edge technology, sustainable farming techniques, logistics to provide increased income to its citizens are essential to promote overall economic growth.

India has over 48 million micro, small, and medium businesses which contribute to 8% of its GDP and create over 1.3 million jobs annually. We must drive growth by providing access to finance, a lack of which leads to stagnation for businesses.

India’s population is 1.37 billion, providing a large market size, which it should leverage from to gain favourable terms for imports and other services. India should also invest in infrastructure, namely housing, roads, hospitals, etc to improve quality of life.

Moreover, striking the right balance between conventional and sustainable energy sources is essential for responsible development of the country.