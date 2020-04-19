Kapad Bazaar shut due to non-compliance of lockdown orders

mumbai

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:07 IST

In a bid to deal with the non-compliance of lockdown orders and social distancing norms in G-North ward, Niyati Thakkar, DCP of zone 5, has asked the ward office to shut down Kapad Bazar at Mahim as it was leading to crowding.

Locals, however, said the crowding was not because of them but because of the people coming from Dharavi and Worli which have been sealed as containment zones due to the high number of Covid-19 positive cases there.

Irfan Machiwala, a social worker, said Kapad Bazar was allowed to function from 8am to 11am every day like other markets in the city. “Most Mahim residents buy their groceries and essentials from Kapad Bazar as it is economical and has fresh produce. The local police was monitoring the area and residents also cooperated by maintaining social distancing and limiting their visits to the market. However, the market was ordered to be shut down on April 15,” said Machiwala.

He said that locals, upon inquiring with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), were informed that the market was shut based on a letter by the DCP of the zone. BMC order stated that the market was to shut down as social distancing norms were not being maintained. Machiwala said while the April 15 order had directed shutting of the market for only three days, on April 18 they came to know that the civic body has extended the order it till further notice as the situation has not improved.

DCP Thakkar said, “People coming to the market were not following social distancing norms and were creating unnecessary crowd. We reported this to BMC, following which the order was issued to close the market.”

She further said shopkeepers have been asked to offer home delivery as 80% of their customers are from the same locality. “We have been allowing passes to their delivery boys. As of now, no complaint have come for shortages of groceries or any crisis situation. We are monitoring it closely and if any such situation arises, we will take a decision accordingly” said Thakkar.

A resident who is a lawyer said, “The decision is harsh but it had to be taken as the market was inundated by residents from Worli and Dharavi which have been sealed.” He also said there were few instances of joy shoppers who visited the market unnecessarily. He cited an instance wherein a family of six had come to the market and said there was no need for all of the family members coming to market.