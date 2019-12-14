e-paper
Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

Kopar Khairane sees four robberies in 24 hours

mumbai Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai

In back-to-back four robberies in less than 24 hours, Rs3 lakh worth valuables were stolen from houses in Kopar Khairane on Thursday. The police have registered cases of burglaries against unidentified persons.

According to the police, the incidents took place at Sectors 15, 17, 18 and 19. All four burglaries happened between 10am and 10pm on Thursday as the houses were locked.

“Valuables worth Rs3 lakh were stolen. It is not clear if all the burglaries are connected but it appears to be the handiwork of habitual offenders,” said Suryakant Jagdale, senior inspector at Koparkhairane police station.

In one of the incidents at a doctor’s apartment in Sector 17, valuables worth Rs1.39 lakh were stolen. The accused stole gold jewellery and wrist watches from the house between 9.45 and 7.30pm on Friday.

Two burglaries took place in chawls in Sector 15 and 17 where gold valuables collectively worth Rs1 lakh were stolen.

