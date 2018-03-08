Maharashtra to tighten laws related to sale of Gutkha and tobacco products

The State Government is now planning to tighten laws related to the sale of gutkha and tobacco products. Addressing the members of the legislative council, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Minister, Girish Bapat, said that the existing laws are inadequate to tackle this menace.

“We are introducing a law, according to which, those who sell gutkha will face three years of imprisonment,” Bapat said. As per the current law, the accused can be convicted for up to six months. However, many manage to secure bail within days of the arrest. The central government has already given a green signal and the amendment to the law will be brought into effect soon, said Bapat.

The issue was raised by Opposition leader Dhananjay Munde, who expressed concern regarding the rise in death rates amongst youngsters due to the use of gutkha. “Despite being banned, gutkha continues to be sold and the culprits get away with it. Much of this comes in from the neighbouring states,” said Munde.

Bapat agreed to the nexus between the officials and sellers, adding that officials involved in the sale will also face consequences. Shops selling eatables such as biscuits or milk will not be allowed to sell tobacco products, Bapat said. Anyone found in violation of this will face an imprisonment of up to seven years, he added.