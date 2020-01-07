Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Eligible, awaiting nomination

mumbai

“We have not been nominated for an Oscar yet, but as of now, we are eligible for one,“ said acclaimed actress Neena Gupta, about the Chef Vikas Khanna produced and directed ‘The Last Color’, which has been winning hearts and accolades, ever since its release last year. “There are 344 films that are eligible for the Oscars this year, from which 50 will be chosen on January 11, as officially-nominated for the prestigious award.”

The film which addresses the age-old Indian taboo, forbidding widows to partake in the festival of Holi, has been Khanna’s magnum opus, adapted from his book of the same name, and for which he has put all of his own money. “All the credit goes to Khanna for this,” says Gupta, adding, “This must be the first time that an independent film has managed to come this far. There are many rules and stipulations for a film to be even considered eligible for the awards – like for instance, it must have a commercial release in Los Angeles, etc – and he has really worked very hard on meeting all of them.”

Besides the Last Color, the actress says she has a host of other releases to look forward to. “I have just finished a very beautiful film called ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan’, which will release next month,” she says, adding, “Then there’s ‘Panga,’ in which I have a small role. But it is an important film, releasing this month. I have also finished 80% of the work for Nikhil Advani’s unnamed film, in which I have a very challenging role. There’s also ‘Panchayat’, based in a village, which might be released on Amazon, and then there’s the Masaba Masaba Netflix series on my daughter – designer Masaba Gupta – in which she has also starred. “

About the Oscar possibility for Last Color, Gupta though chuffed, is sanguine. “It is a big thing to even be eligible for the Oscars, and I’m very proud of it, and of course, keeping my fingers crossed,” she said.

One thing is for sure though. If the film does get nominated and Gupta makes it to the Academy Awards ceremony, there are no prizes for guessing which designer she will wear for sure!

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl.

Everyone loves a lover, and by that measure, love (lots of it) is certainly in the air for actress, beauty queen and mother of two young girls, Sushmita Sen, who brought in the 28th birthday of her beau model Rohman Shawl, with a series of love-struck posts on Saturday. Referring to him as her ‘Babushhhh’, Sen posted, “You are my Rohmance with life,” TO the birthday boy, adding, “You must know just how loved you are by your three angels... today and always.”

“He’s quite loved by my family; in fact, pretty much by everyone he meets!” said the besotted actress, who has never shied away from wearing her heart on her sleeve, when we spoke yesterday, adding, “He’s a special soul.”

But for now, the virtual messaging will have to suffice, as the two, she informs, were unable to spend the day together, owing to their separate commitments.

“Rohman is in Nainital for his sister’s wedding, and I am filming in Mumbai,” informed Sen, adding, “So we had a long distance birthday celebration.” Incidentally, Sen had taken to social media a month ago, to announce her return to the big screen after the 10-year hiatus she had taken to bring up her younger daughter Alisah Sen.

Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, with state minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Niranjan Hiranandani appears to take not only his own health and fitness seriously, but that of his eponymous township too. This Sunday, the Indian billionaire realtor, co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, was out at the crack of dawn to partake in the annual Hiranandani run at Powai. “We have the run in three formats – 21kms, 10kms and 4kms,” he said about the event, which saw 10,500 registered and another 500 unregistered individuals participate this year.

The Hiranandani Run, which was started nine years ago for community bonding, good health awareness and a social commitment, was witness to the presence of Maharashtra’s newly-minted minister for tourism and environment, Aaditya Thackeray. “Aaditya spoke on how he was pleasantly surprised to see such a large turnout on a Sunday morning, and that too on the first Sunday of the year,“ said Hiranandani, adding, “He also remarked on the energy, enthusiasm and passion displayed by the participants, and the importance of a fit Mumbai and a fit India”.