Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Music, creativity and laughter

mumbai

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:04 IST

“We were both Geminis, with our birthdays falling five days apart, and we celebrated many together. We shared many common interests, including a passion for Goa, the love for music and wildlife,” says Goa-based industrialist and wildlife photographer Dattaraj Salgaocar, about the passing of his dear friend, designer Wendell Rodricks, on Wednesday.

“He was an extraordinarily talented person, with an amazing passion for life, and my wife Dipti and I shall always carry his wonderful memories. How he touched our lives, made us celebrate life, made us laugh, sing, look good, the list goes on....,” he added.

The couple had met the designer in Goa 20 years ago, and a close friendship had ensued with Rodricks and his partner Jerome Marell. “He was warm, friendly and articulate, with a great sense of taste and humour,” recalls Salgaocar.

It was a friendship that had led to many creative collaborations and happy results. Besides housing one of his exclusive boutiques in Salgaocar’s Marriot hotel in Goa, it was Salgaocar who had been instrumental in Rodrick’s revamping of the Goa police uniform. “I remember introducing him to our chief minister Rane [Pratapsingh] and he immediately convinced the CM to let him design the new outfits for the Goa Police. Mr Rane agreed and Wendell delivered a fabulous professional and creative job. We had the best outfits in the country for our police.”

Still reeling from the shock, as are the legion of the designer’s friends and admirers, Salgaocar speaks for many when he signs off with: “We are truly blessed for having had a dear friend like Wendell in our lives. Our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Jerome who encouraged him and nurtured his amazing talent.”

Tweet Talk

I am almost a hundred percent convinced that every morning the govt decides that one of them is going to say or do something ridiculous that social media can outrage about to throw us off the big scent and issues. Expert misdirection, and we take the bait...everyday.

-Stand-up comedian Vir Das

Homi Adajania and Irrfan Khan. ( Homi Adajania/Instagram )

Finding Irrfan

On Tuesday, when internationally acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan greeted his fans with a voice message on the eve of the release of his latest film, Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, expectedly, the ailing actor, currently battling a neuroendocrine tumour, touched many hearts.

“They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” Khan said, adding, “But let me tell you, when life gives you lemons, it’s very difficult to make lemonade. But what choice do you have but to remain positive?”

Angrezi Medium – in which Khan essays the role of a doting, small-town father who will go to any lengths to support his daughter’s dream of foreign education – is described as the heart-warming and hilarious story of unconditional love and the small-town obsession with the ‘foreign’ dream; it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia, and will release in March-end.

Meanwhile, Adajania who has directed three films before this – including the commercially successful Cocktail – took to social media to post his relief on the movie’s completion. “It’s been a roller coaster ride for me...,” said the director, who had to contend with his leading man’s illness and recuperation, adding, “Now you guys can take over…”

Dabboo Ratnani.

A Date With Dabboo

It’s that time of the year when celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani releases his star-packed annual calendar. This year’s version – the 21st in the series – which will release early next week at a suburban eatery, promises to be as, if not more, power-packed as the ones before it.

Featured in it are actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sunny Leone, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan, or as they say – the usual suspects – among others.

But in addition, for the first time, Ratnani has included new faces, such as Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, to his stable. “It’s been great fun shooting the millennial kids,” he said when we spoke yesterday. “I’ve been working on the calendar for the past two months and it’s ready at last for release. This year, there are 22 stars included, as against the usual 24, and it has been something of a challenge for me to attempt to outdo myself from the previous years,” he added. While Ratnani is somewhat shy about revealing its theme, he’s more forthcoming on how his calendars manage to surprise even him, occasionally. As he says: “I was shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, once when an onlooker walked up and congratulated me on my calendar, saying that he had one at home. I was momentarily foxed, considering that limited copies of the calendar are printed and because it isn’t for sale. But then I figured that he must have sourced it from a friend of mine in India.” The photographer is very firm about his annual project being a non-commercial one. “I haven’t roped in any sponsors and the actors and technicians pose for me gratis – I want to keep money as far away as possible from this project in order to not dilute the product,” he says.