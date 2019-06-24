Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Not A Pugilist

Good to hear Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, break into snatches of earthy Malayalam, spoken from the top of an open jeep no less, even while telling us about how this picture of him sitting at PM Modi’s recent dinner for MPs, flanked by two of India’s shining sports stars, came to be. “I’d first met Mary Kom at the premier of the biopic on her and subsequently, whenever there has been an opportunity, we have sought each other out,” said Tharoor, who was on a victory tour of his constituency in Kerela, even as we spoke. “So, at dinner, after we’d served ourselves from the buffet and I saw she was seated alone, Gautam [Gambhir] and I asked if we could join her,” he said. As for Gambhir, a newly-minted BJP MP, Tharoor, an impassioned cricket-lover says, “He is the thinking man’s cricketer, definitely someone who has a mind and a voice of his own. We spoke a lot about cricket and I argued that his calling for India to boycott playing Pakistan in the IPL would have only given them valuable points!” While switching back and forth between his native tongue and his impeccable rendering of Queen’s English, Tharoor elaborated about his own political agenda. “What drives me is the axiom ‘To Thy Own Self Be True’,” he said, adding, “I believe strongly that your thoughts and actions must follow your conscience and inner beliefs regardless of party politics. Otherwise, what do you bring to your role? You’re nothing but a rubber stamp.” Incidentally, his dinner companion nonetheless, the MP admitted to not being much of a boxing fan. “Of course, Mary has brought enormous lustre to the country, but it’s not a sport I can watch,” he said. Had he been a boxer (to be honest, keeping his felicity for language in mind we had asked if he’d been a ‘pugilist’ in school). “Yes, I did take it up once, while I was a boarder at Montfort in Yercaud, but I was so young for my class and so tiny, that it hadn’t been successful,” he said.

Punching above his weight as usual?

Lawyer, MP And Now Best-Selling Author?

(From left) Kirron Kher, Meenakshi Lekhi and Supriya Sule. ( HT Photo )

It’s being discussed as the ‘thriller of the year’ in publishing circles and it involves amongst other things: ‘a dissatisfied man with a dangerous agenda; an assassin with a deadly mission; a courageous MP on a treacherous trail; and a conspiracy that will shake the nation….’ Or so reads a blurb on BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi’s soon-to-be-released debut novel ‘The New Delhi Conspiracy’, published by Harper Collins. Lekhi, a firebrand Supreme Court lawyer, has been a columnist and prominent political commentator on television for years, even while she represents her prestigious New Delhi constituency for the second time. Her novel revolves around a scientist who is shot in front of the home of a fictitious Delhi MP, Vedika Khanna, and his dying words leave her chilled to the bone, revealing a dastardly plot to assassinate the nation’s PM, Raghav Mohan. With nothing to go on but the smallest of clues, the feisty MP embarks on a perilous journey that takes her from the corridors of power in the Capital to the high-rises of Hong Kong and the innermost sanctums of Tibetan monasteries. Recently, Lekhi teamed up with fellow BJP MP from Chandigarh Kirron Kher, and NCP leader from Maharashtra Supriya Sule after the President’s address in Parliament, for this pretty photo of ‘Women Power in Parliament’. Of course, each woman looked redolent in her gracefully draped silk kanjeeverum. But if you think that’s what the three were discussing, think again. More likely it must have been parliamentary affairs, the plight of the Women’s Bill, how to manage ones home and family and strike the perfect work-life balance and yes, perhaps even: how to pen the next blockbuster novel.

Separated At Birth?

Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Robert Vadra ( File Photo )

Freddie Mercury, late front man of the iconic rock band Queen

Freddie Mercury ( Getty Images )

WTSWTM

What They Say

“If you simply cut off the head then the chicken may start fluttering, as it does in the animal kingdom.”

- Former minister and Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s s resignation and the future of the party

What They Mean

“But as far as the election results have taught us, as far as the Congress leader is concerned, we should not count our chickens before they are hatched.”

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 00:22 IST