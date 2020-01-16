Man gets 10 yrs in jail for sexual abuse of teen

mumbai

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 22:59 IST

A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has sentenced a 27-year-old carpenter to 10 years’ imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in February 2018.

The accused, originally from Uttar Pradesh, and the survivor lived in the same neighbourhood under the jurisdiction of Nirmal Nagar police station.

As per the complaint registered by girl’s mother, the girl had gone missing on February 24, 2018. Three days later, the accused called the girl’s mother claiming her daughter was with him at a police station in Palghar.

The girl, in her statement, said that on February 24 she had met the accused who had given her a chocolate. She claimed she was not able to understand what was happening to her after having the chocolate.

The girl said the accused took her to a temple in Palghar and forcibly put sindur (vermilion) on her forehead. She claimed she realised something was wrong and asked to be taken back when the accused took her to a house where his friends were present.

She further alleged said she came to her senses only three days later and that the accused had subjected her to a sexual relationship during those three days.

Following the complaint, the girl was taken for medical examination where the sexual assault was confirmed.

The defence claimed the girl had consensually eloped with the accused. But, the court rejected it and held the accused guilty on the basis of the girl’s testimony, supported by medical evidence.

