Metros to pass with flying colours: 2A will be the ‘Red line’, 7 ‘Yellow’

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:09 IST

Similar to Metro-3, which has been officially named Aqua line, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday said all upcoming Metro corridors will be given different colour themes, in keeping with the international standards.

Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) and Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar), which is expected to be operational by December 2020, will be identified as the ‘Red’ and ‘Yellow’ line, respectively. The other 11 corridors, too, will be assigned colours for visibility and easy access. MMRDA also unveiled the designs of the common mobility card, which will be available for Metros and monorail.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “The background for all signage across stations will be black, on which the text will be written in the respective colour of the line. Black is the colour of Bollywood and as Mumbai is the fashion capital, we decided to use it. Branding of Metros becomes very important for accessibility. With colours, the access becomes language-agnostic. Anybody can identify which Metro to take over a period of time.”

In 2019, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is executing the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz), had unveiled the first look of the Aqua line. As a tribute to the city that never sleeps, the Metro cars are inspired by the vital flow of water. The colour scheme for the rolling stock will be beige and aqua green.

The coaches of other lines, which will have a blue body, will also have bands representing the colour of the Metro corridor. French company Systra worked on the designs basing it on the designs in four cities. The stations where two corridors intersect will have bands of the colours of the two corridors.

The stations will also be given numbers such as Akurli station number 708, officials said. “The signage work will start at Bandongri station on line 7 in the next two-three weeks,” Rajeev said.