Microsoft’s ₹1.14cr package highest offer on first day of IIT-Bombay placements

Software giant Microsoft on Saturday, offered an annual package of US $ 164,000, or ₹1.14 crore on the first day of campus placement at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B). The offer, for an international job profile, is the highest offer made by any company this year. However, the package is significantly lesser than the US $ 214,000 offered by the United States-based company last year at the premier institute.

As many as 21 companies made offers in the first slot of placements. For the domestic roles, the highest numbers of offers were made by Microsoft, Qualcomm, BCG, and Strategy & Cairn while the maximum international offers were made by NEC Japan, Microsoft, Optiver, Rubrik, Cohesity and Uber, with Cohesity making its debut at the premier institute.

NEC Japan, with an offer of 458,300 Yen (₹28.17 lakh), was among the top international recruiters. Among the domestic recruiters, Blackstone, a financial services firm, made the largest offer of ₹45 lakh per annum – which was the same as the last year. At ₹42.87 lakh per annum, analytical firm Worldquant emerged as one of the highest domestic recruiters at IIT-B.

Companies belonging to core engineering, software, finance and consulting led the hiring on the first day of placements. IIT-B claimed that the number of offers surpassing an annual income of ₹25 lakh is more than last year, though the institute refused to reveal the exact number of recruiters who offered the amount.

IIT Roorkee, with a package offer of ₹1.5 crore by Microsoft, has received the largest offer among all the IITs. The Information Technology giant also made the highest number of job offers at IIT Roorkee (22), which included three international offers. It also made nine pre-placement offers, taking the number to 31. The highest salary for domestic profile by the company was ₹47 lakh per annum.

At IIT Madras, 85 offers were made by 19 companies, including six international offers, during the first slot. Global consulting majors McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Co accounted for 13 offers at the institute. At IIT-Madras too, Microsoft made the highest number of job offers (25), followed by Apple and Goldman Sachs.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 01:09 IST