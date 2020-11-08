e-paper
Mumbai: NCB arrests wife of film producer Firoz Nadiadwala, 4 others in drugs case

mumbai Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:19 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested five people including Shabana Saeed, wife of film producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday. During search, NCB officers found 10 gram ganja or marijuana from her home in Juhu.

Zonal director Sameer Wankhede, NCB, confirmed the arrest of Saeed. Nadiadwala did not respond to HT’s calls and messages.

The other arrested accused are drug peddlers and suppliers. NCB has seized 727.1 gram marijuana, 74.1 gram charas, and 95.1 gram MD (commercial quantity) along with ₹358,610 cash from the peddlers and suppliers.

Following a tip-off, NCB first arrested Andheri resident Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh alias Sultan Mirza. During interrogation, he revealed the name of Saeed whom he had supplied marijuana to. Shaikh has been in the drug supply chain from several years and is known as Sultan Mirza, said NCB officers.

An NCB team then reached Saeed’s residence and conducted a search in the presence of two independent witnesses. Ten gram marijuana, which was procured from Shaikh, was recovered. The notice was issued under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. NCB arrested her after recording her statement.

Apart from Saeed and Shaikh, NCB arrested three more drug suppliers and their questioning is underway, said NCB officers.

“The operation is still going on; hence the names of the other three suppliers cannot be revealed at this stage. We have seized commercial quantities of drugs from their possession,” said Wankhede.

Nadiadwala, too, has been summoned for questioning in the case. He has produced several Bollywood films including Welcome, Phir Hera Pheri, Aarakshan, Deewane Huye Pagal, Kartoosh and others.

