Mumbai power outage: Western, Central Railway resume services

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:12 IST

After facing a power outage for over two hours across Mumbai, local train services resumed their operations on Monday afternoon. The suburban train service is widely used by the majority of the city’s population to travel. It came to a halt after the city reported a massive power outage which started at around 10 am.

“Trains between CSMT-Panvel on Harbour Line have resumed. We’re trying to restore services between CSMT-Kalyan, CSMT-Karjat/Kasara. Long-distance trains from Mumbai rescheduled, and incoming trains regulated at interchange points, Chief public relations officer (CPRO),” Central Railway had said.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway resumed its services at 12.20 pm.

Earlier, trains were suspended on Western Railway between Churchgate and Vasai stations due to power outage caused by grid failure. The Central Railway too had suspended its services and passengers were seen waiting at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

The exact reason for the power outage could not be ascertained immediately.

According to news agency ANI, Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Monday said that power supply to railways has been restored adding that power to other emergency services like hospitals is also being restored. He attributed the power outage to ongoing maintenance work at the 400KV Kalwa-Padga GIS Centre.

Loss of power since 10 in the morning brought the entire Mumbai to a standstill. Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas belonging to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were severely affected too.

During the outage time, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said that power backup was being used in hospitals and jumbo centres where infected patients are on ventilators or in ICU. It further directed hospitals in Mumbai to get enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours in order to ensure there is no loss of power.

Chief minister Uddhav took note of the incident by announcing an investigation and further directed officials to provide alternative arrangements and ensure that people do not face any kind of hardship.

