Mumbaiwale: The 20 coolest city chroniclers on Instagram
Landscapes in puddles, the fisherman’s life, window art, baobabs, buses and Bambaiyya style. Check out these handles run by dedicated city lovers who dig deep into their subjects of interest.mumbai Updated: Jan 01, 2020 15:51 IST
I know. I know. Instagram a rabbit hole. It will distract you for hours. The last thing a Mumbai column should do is drive your attention online. But Insta, I’ve found is a lovely platform for those who love the city. There are the usual Mumbai-food, Mumbai-landmarks, Mumbai-postcard accounts. For those who look closer, there are accounts, dedicated to documenting just one unexpected aspect of city life. See Mumbai from a different angle with these handles. And tell me your favourites here.
Few know Zake but almost everyone has seen his work. The anonymous graffiti artist has written and painted over some of the city’s most iconic walls and surfaces, and is one of Mumbai’s earliest street-art practitioners. His latest post, from this week, features a B-boy spinning a smooth move. Almost as smooth as Zake’s art.
Found in the hills of the western ghats, this beautiful flower is Adelocaryum coelestinum. Nisurdi (local name in Maharashtrian) is also known as common hill borage. These are endemic to the Western Ghats. #flowersofwesterghats #treesofbombayandmaharasgtra #nature #wildflowers #flora #westernghatsflora #wildlife #nature #naturalheritage #india
The feed has barely 40 posts. But it’s been quietly observing, photographing and helpfully describing the most colon flowering species in the city. Scroll through the pictures and you’ll recognise them right away, making it a handy guide for the road.
Possibly the last word on the city’s Art Deco structures, from the ones that make it to heritage lists to new discoveries in unexpected parts of Mumbai. These are the kinds of posts that bring out Instagram’s favourite comment: OMG, where is this?
You look like you are overdoing it, the world needs a little overdoing right now, the world needs your over the top love #thebombaywindows #gardenwindows #greenwindows #landscapingideas #oldbollywood #curbyourenthusiasm #indianarchitecture #bombayartsociety #bombayarchitecture #windowshotwednesday #jj_windowsanddoors #jj_windows.
The account that proves that Mumbai windows mean more than boxed-grilles and drying laundry. The page is open to submissions, and is a delightful gateway to admiring the city, even if the windows it features are sometimes closed.
Shout out to local caterers who know our local food and East Indians who serve East Indian food at their weddings! (There was Dukracha Sarpatel too on the menu). . PS: Check out EIMC’s Stories for some videos from the Paani celebrations. . #eastindian #eastindianfood #eastindiancuisine #bamanwada #andheri #bombay #maharashtra #india #weddingfood #indianfood #maharashtrianfood #catholicwedding #indiancatholics #bombaycatholic #EIMCCuisine #EIMCDec19 #EIMCWeddings #EIMCgaothans #EIMCBamanwada #MichaelChrisCaterers
What does it mean to be an East Indian Christian? To trace your Mumbai and Vasai roots to a time before the Portuguese began consolidating the community in the 1500s and come from a culture that mixes East and West with a generous seasoning of bottle masala? Reena Pereira-Almeida, who divides her time between Brisbane and Mumbai chronicles objects, homes, oral histories and much else on her site and the Insta account.
@vaat_pahin_pn_best_nech_jaeen
Probably my favourite handle in this list – it means “I’ll wait, but I’ll only go by BEST”. Medical student Prashant Prakash Chindarkar’s account is a homage to public transport (he also includes trains in his posts) and is a commuter’s-eye-view of getting around in Mumbai. Check out the shots of outstation trains entering city limits.
Greater Flamingo 1 : So ... Finally the lesser flamingos are here. . Greater Flamingo 2: so what.. let's fight.. Two greater flamingos spar surrounded by lesser flamingos. This photo also gives a good idea about the size difference between both the birds .. talawe lake , Navi Mumbai Dec 29, 2019. #flamingo #flamingosofmumbai #nature #naturephotography #birds #bird #nuts_about_birds #bird_brilliance #earthcapture #yourshotphotographer #nikon #nikonp900 #navimumbai #wetlands #pink #bestoftheday #best_birds_of_ig #igdaily #
Vidyasagar Hariharan describes himself as a banker, weekend birder and photographer, and his page as a humble attempt of #flamingo clicks from #Mumbai. It’s more than that. It’s a visual record of Mumbai’s pink-feathered winter visitors, and the vanishing wetlands that support them.
Doff your hat to Gopal MS, who’s probably walked more city streets than any of us. And she’s seen Mumbai the way few of us do. Check out his #AamArtistgallery, featuring everyday hacks and art.
Day 2 Looking for fish, mending nets, spotting Veraval (Gujarat) fishing boats doing longline hooking mahi mahi fish at 55 fathom depth, getting along with crew.. beautiful sunset and hunt for Tuna continues... #fishing #indianwaters #arabiansea #deepseafishing #fishinglife #kolisofbombay #purseseiner #lovefishing #westcoast #bluesea #mahimahi #fishingnets #sunsetatsea
I’d featured the work of the good folks of @MarineLifeOf Mumbai in a previous column. This one, maintained by Ganesh B Nakhawa presents a different side of a life spent at sea. Nakhawa is a director with the Karanja Fisheries Cooperative Society, a fisherman, and a member of the Koli community. His feed: a mix of the day’s catch, evidence of climate change, and beautiful glimpses of Koli life.
You’ll love this feed even if you’ve never been to Chembur. Local resident and academic Shaunak Joshi, photographs the beautiful old homes he spots as he loiters around his neighbourhood. Mumbaikars tend to pay attention to free-standing homes on the island city, Matunga and Bandra. But Joshi’s feed offers more. Plus the feed’s aims to showcase “the low key cosmopolitanism, linguistic and religious pluralism, and general idiosyncracy of the houses of Chembur”. What’s not to love?
👉 Getting ready for a group picture after the hallu hallu walk we took inside SGNP, thanks to Aslam Saiyed, aka @bombay_ka_shana, of the @mumbai_river_photo_project. Found out some fascinating information about the adivasi settlers inside the park, and from them. Including... • (this one's my fav) the stones that can be scratched into colour • a simple rice flour fishtrap for when you're stranded by the river and feel like munching on some freshly roasted fish • a handpicked bouquet of wild leaves and flowers is better than anything you can buy (made by Dinesh from the next point) • a how to draw warli figures session with the cool-shy-cute Dinesh, the only artist of his pahada or settlement • a cool bit crumbling diorama of the entire mountain range in which the SGNP is situated. #portalsinpuddles #photographerofstreets #watercolours #sgnp #haluhallu #nationalparks #thebombaythatwas #hiddentreasures
I’m especially fond of this page. It’s created and maintained by a journalist who sits right across from me at work. Natasha Rego takes the popular reflection-in-a-puddle theme and turns it into art with a feed dedicated to seeing the city only as reflected in water. Little details – floating leaves, marshy edges, ripples, and rocks life the shots from the ordinary. And a lovely commentary in the captions.
Simin Patel’s labour of love spans much more than Instagram posts. There’s documentation, talks, walks, maps and even a book about Irani cafes. On the feed, however, you never know what to expect. There will be objects one day, locations another, people the next – all with a fantastic attention to detail and a historical and cultural perspective. And a sense of celebration.
How can you not love a handle like this? Mumbai photographer Nasar Husami runs this page, which explains why there are so many shots of Indians napping in public places, alongside pictures of sleeping folks the world over. Submissions accepted, so long as you shots don’t invade on someone’s privacy.
If you’ve followed Kunal Tripathi’s handle on Twitter, this is the more visual extension, showcasing the city’s architectural legacy. Beautiful structural details on buildings you pass every day, unexpected angles highlighting the city’s contrasts, lesser-known monuments and all things heritage. The most common question in the comments: Wow, where is this?
Dosti Ambrosia- a 36 storeyed residential building by @Dosti.Realty in Antop Hill, Wadala. This was shot in May 2018 on a @djiglobal Mavic Pro. . . ©Towering Goals. . . #_soimumbai #instagram #mymumbai #yngkillers #itz_mumbai #srs_buildings #bbctravel #ig_color #tv_buildings #artofvisuals #agameoftones #heatercentral #way2ill #cityscapes_unlimited #urbanaisle #cityunit #architecturephotography #urbanandstreet #illgrammers #theimaged #moodygrams #milliondollarvisuals #fatalframes #djiglobal #fromwhereidrone #sky_high_architecture #theuncommonbox #facadelovers #icu_architecture
Like me, 22-year-old photographer Sanjog Mhatre loves looking up. But where I see the colourful, crazy interiors of Mumbai taxis, he sees the city reaching for the sky. Mhatre has been on the top of more than 60 high-rises (predominantly in Mumbai), and his shots take in the concrete-jungle skyline, the city set against its natural surroundings, economic disparities, architectural differences and the silence that only life at the top can bring.
Use #GreatWallsOfMumbai to get featured . . #Repost @clintonjeff • • • • • • Monday morning scenes 🤗 . . Art by @bollywoodartproject . . #thankyousridevi #streetartworldwide #streetsofmumbai #bombay #greatwallsofindia #streetart #streetphotography #streetartnews #streetart_daily #mumbai_diaries #bollywood #bollywoodart #sridevi #Greatwallsofmumbai #graffiti_art #graffitiartist #graffiti #graffitistyle #popartstyle #popart
You can’t be everywhere and see all the street art in the city. So GreatWalls does it for you. They repost great works from all corners, from Dombivli station murals and crumbling but colourful corners of chembur to dedicated spaces for wall art in Andheri and Bandra. My favourite: A wall that warns. “Stick No BIlls” next to which the artist Tyler has stencilled a paintbrush-toting ninja and the response, “Challenge Accepted”
If you saw the post last week, you would've seen "Arjun". Well this his his neighbour. .. stands about 30 feet away and as glorious. I realised that I did not take many pics of this one.. just marvelled at it. I'd like to name this one "Karan" after the famous Bollywood movie from 1995 called "Karan Arjun" :) #baobabsofbombay #baobab
There are only 23 posts, but baobabs, those massive solitary trees look resplendent on this feed nonetheless. Zico Fernandes’s account aims to document all the baobab trees in the city, map and possibly get them protected by the government. He’s got quite a few more to go,
If you love typography, fonts, lettering, calligraphy and script styles as much as iIdo (and you know the differences between all those terms) you’ll love this feed. Actually, you’ll love it even if you can’t tell the difference. The project describes itself as “The fruit of a lot of long walks in the wilderness of letters.” and focuses on city typefaces - road signs, shop signs, words cropping up out of stained glass, stone, marble and wood.
Cnidaria City: A Burgandy anemone surrounded by Violet zoanthids. #tidepoool #malvan #maharashtra #india #zoanthus #zoanthids #seaanemone #seaanemones #cnidaria #intertidal #sanctuaryasia #natureinfocus #wildindia #marinelife #vscocam #vsco #vscoIndia #vsconature #underwater #underwaterphotography #underwaterworld #tidepools #macro #macrophotography #macro_brilliance #800down #seacreatures #sealife
Shaunak Modi is a nature photographer and part of the @marinelifeofmumbai team, which draws attention to coastal-life diversity and its role in the ecosystem. His personal feed though seem to be happy outtakes from life on the job - birds, snakes, creepy crawlies, anemones, corals and other thriving life we never would have guessed was in Mumbai.
I’d featured the GoHalluHallu team in this column a few weeks ago. Here’s the other initiative by @Mumbaipaused and@Bombay_ka-shana. It’s a collection of details that make up life in public transport, from the inside and outside, and how the city comes alive when its on the move.