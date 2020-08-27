Nagpur civic chief transferred, his 16th transfer in a 15-yr career

mumbai

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:13 IST

Nagpur municipal commissioner and IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has been transferred to Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran as a member secretary by Maharashtra government on Wednesday. Ramaswami N, chief executive officer of Maharashtra Maritime Board will now replace Mundhe.

Mundhe was appointed Nagpur civic chief in January 26 this year.

He is currently under home isolation after testing Covid-19 positive.

Mundhe has faced his sixteenth transfer in less than 15 years of his service. Of the 15 posts he has held so far in his career, in most, he was transferred in less than a year of appointment.

He has served the highest period of 26 months as joint commissioner, sales tax, followed by 17 months as a collector in Solapur. He had short tenures as civic chiefs of Nashik, Navi Mumbai and now Nagpur.

Mundhe has often had a face-off with politicians due to his style of functioning.

Representatives across the party line had complained against him. Corporators from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in Nagpur had announced to bring the no-confidence motion against Munde, protesting his ‘high-handed style of working’. Congress leaders Nana Patole and Vikas Thakre had demanded his transfer.

“A major complaint against him is that he ill-treats fellow politicians including legislators and ministers. In a democratic setup, the stature of the elected represented cannot be underestimated. Even though the chief minister had backed him openly during his interview a few weeks ago, Mundhe could not have retained the post in the wake of the rising complaints against him,” said an official from the general administration department.

The leaders had also clashed over the handling of Covid-19 situation and the curbs imposed in the city. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari too had reportedly complained against the officer recently.

However, citizens in most cities where he worked have always supported Mundhe.

Meanwhile, 14 other IAS officers were also transferred. Avinash Dhakne, who was Jalgaon collector till his recent transfer, has now been posted as transport commissioner. Dhakne will replace SM Channe, who has been appointed as vice-chairman and managing director of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. Lokesh Chandra has been appointed as principal secretary in the water resources department.

Sitaram Kunte, 1985-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as additional chief secretary, home department, the post he was additionally holding for around two months.

Sujata Saunik, additional chief secretary, skill development, has been appointed in the general administration department and will take over from Kunte.