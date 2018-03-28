Nallasopara kidnap-murder: Police arrest 5-year-old girl’s father’s former lover

The Tulinj police arrested a 22-year-old woman late on Tuesday for the murder of a five-year-old girl from Nallasopara, whom she lured with chocolates, kidnapped and strangled to death in a women’s toilet at Navsari railway station in Gujarat.

The accused has been identified as Anita Waghela, a resident of the same residential complex where five-year-old Anjali Saroj lived with her parents. Manjunath Singe, superintendent of police, Palghar, said the accused had been involved with the child’s father Santosh Saroj, who is an auto driver, and had killed his daughter as revenge after the relationship failed.

“Waghela wanted Santosh to divorce his wife so they could get married, but he kept making excuses and then he refused. She had been physically involved with him and had undergone abortion twice. She was furious with Santosh for using her,” said a police official, who did not wish to be named.

To teach Santosh a lesson, the accused kidnapped Anjali on Saturday while she was playing with friends in the building. The child knew her, so she went with her easily. Waghela took her almost 200km away, to Navsari, where she killed her,” the official said.

The child’s body was found on Sunday, a day after she was abducted, by women passengers at Navsari who wanted to use the washroom.

“After the murder, Waghela took a shuttle train and came back to Nallasopara where she joined in the search for the girl,” the official said.

The Tulinj police, who are investigating the case, got suspicious at her distress, and her over-enthusiastic and over-helpful behaviour, and questioned her. When she was grilled, she confessed. “We have arrested her for kidnapping and murder and will produce her before Vasai court on Wednesday afternoon,” the official said.