Abducted from Mumbai, 5-year-old girl found strangled in toilet at railway station in Gujarat

The body of a five-year-old girl from Nallasopara was found in a women’s toilet at Navsari railway station, in Gujarat, on Sunday, a day after she was kidnapped by an unidentified woman.

The Tulinj police have registered a case of kidnapping and murder against unidentified persons and have released the rough sketch of a woman whom they suspect.

The sketch of the suspected killer.

Anjali Saroj, a nursery student of a Hindi-medium school, was playing with friends near her house at Sai Aparna Apartments, Nallasopara (east), on Saturday evening when a woman lured her with chocolates and took her away, the police said. Her father, Santosh, an auto-rickshaw driver, was at work, and her mother was cooking dinner at home when the incident took place, said a Tulinj police official, who did not wish to be named.

“Anjali was targeted though she was playing with other girls,” the official said. Her mother realised her child had been abducted when she went looking for her and the other children told her she had gone away with a stranger. Soon after, her father registered a case of kidnapping under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code. As per procedure, the Tulinj police released her details to police and railway stations in and around the region and soon got a call from the Navsari police, he said.

Anjali’s body was found by women who went to use the toilet on platform number 1 at Navsari station, which is more than 200km away from her home in Nallasopara. “We suspect the woman could be the killer, as the body was found in the women’s toilet. She was strangled to death,” the official said. “We are scanning all CCTV footages at Borivli, Vasai, Virar, Palghar, Dahanu and other railway stations and have released a rough sketch of the killer based on the description shared by some women who noticed the suspect going to the toilet with the child. They described her as fair and tall, said she was wearing salwar kameez.”