NMMT shuts Vashi bus depot to develop Rs 160 crore commercial complex

mumbai

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:44 IST

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) shut its bus depot at Vashi on Friday to develop a depot-cum-commercial complex at the site. It will take at least two years to finish the project.

They have decided to use some space near Vishnudas Bhave auditorium for a bus stop, till the commercial complex is ready, a senior official said.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will develop the commercial with a budget of Rs 160 crore.

Shirish Aradwad, general manager of NMMT, said, “The purpose behind developing a commercial complex is to generate more revenue. Once ready, the complex will be rented out to private agencies for running offices and shops. The extra revenue will help us in running buses even in the loss-making routes.”

“It will not be safe to use the depot for our buses and to continue with the work of the commercial complex simultaneously. Therefore, we officially shut the depot on Friday so that the work of the complex can be started without any problem,” he said.

Aradwad said, “For now, we will use some space near Vishnudas Bhave auditorium, which is opposite the bus depot. Likewise, some buses will be stopped at a newly built bus stop near the Jain temple.”

NMMC hired some experts last year. Multiple surveys were conducted at the site over a period of six months and then the reports were presented before the general body in December. After receiving approval from the general body, NMMC started the tendering process and it was completed in four months.

“According to our plan, the ground floor of the commercial complex will be used for the bus depot. The next three floors will be used for parking and the remaining three floors will have shops and offices,” said a senior NMMC official.

City engineer of NMMC Surendra Patil said, “We have been asked to finish the project in 21 months. Two to three more months will be required for clearing other formalities and the entire project will ready in two years.”

Aradwad said that they would take all steps to ensure that commuters do not face any inconvenience. “We will see if we can use the ground floor of the complex even if the project is not ready,” he added.

Vashi bus depot is one of the busiest bus depots in Navi Mumbai. Passengers board buses for Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli and a few places of Raigad district.

Vivek Shinde, 45, an activist from Vashi, said, “Since the depot was shut on Friday, we have not been able to understand the exact scenario till now. It will take a few days to realize if commuters are facing any issue because of this. We hope NMMT will take feedback of the daily commuters after a few days and will take corrective measures, if required. They should also think of providing with a few more temporary bus stop in that area.”

Sushmita Rane, 32, a daily commuter from Vashi, said, “On Saturday morning, I travelled from Vashi to Belapur boarding a bus near the Vishnudas Bhave auditorium. I did not face any problem due to closure of the bus depot.”

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 01:04 IST