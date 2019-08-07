Shiv Sena blames encroachments for flooding in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:25 IST

The Shiv Sena has blamed encroachments along river banks for flooding in Mumbai. The party controls the municipal bodies in Mumbai and Thane which are responsible for cleaning the drains and nullahs.

Last weekend, these areas received intense rainfall, which coupled with high tide, brought the city to a standstill with railway tracks inundated and roads flooded. The Sena, on Wednesday, justified that nature’s fury leads to destruction and added that at times this is “better than drought.”

Last month, Sena leader Sanjay Raut defended the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after Mumbai was crippled with heavy rains. Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray went on to say that any city can crumble under 400mm of rain.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena said, “Why don’t we recognise that the slums and houses built in the coastal areas are encroachments? This time there was flooding in National Park. Mithi River and Dahisar River overflowed and water came on the roads. Who are the ones who have encroached on the banks of Mithi? It has become some people’s job to blame cleaning of drains. The nullah too have been encroached upon and when municipal workers go to remove them they are attacked.”

Apart from Mumbai and its surrounding areas of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, several parts of Konkan, Pune etc have received very heavy rainfall leading to marooned cities and flood-like stations in many areas. In a tongue in cheek remark, the editorial added that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is on the first leg of BJP’s ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’, must have got the news about the losses (due to flooding). “He is merciful. Everything will be alright. Nature’s fury can lead to destruction, but at times destructive is better than drought. As long as the disaster management mechanism is on alert, disasters can be averted,” it said.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 19:25 IST