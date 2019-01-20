Signals, more cops and wider roads needed to unclog Kalyan-Dombivli

Although the number of vehicles in Kalyan-Dombivli increased every year by 50,000 to a lakh since 2010, the twin cities have barely been able to match this rise with adequate infrastructure. The long-standing demand for wider roads, traffic signals and a better traffic management system in the twin cities has gained momentum after 50-year-old old Vasant Shingote, a Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) bus driver, died on Thursday as he could not reach the hospital in time for treatment owing to major traffic congestion.

According to data from the Kalyan Regional Transport Authority (RTO), the number of vehicles in the twin cities rose from 5.43 lakh in 2013 to nearly nine lakh in 2018. However, in these five years, the cities still did not get traffic signals or adequate manpower and infrastructure to deal with the increased traffic flow. Although the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) installed traffic signals at 10 places in 2004, owing to lack of maintenance, they became defunct in two years. It now plans to install signals at 30 chowks under the Smart City project. A KDMC official said signals could not be installed as there was lack of response from maintenance agencies. “Under the Smart City traffic policy, we will allow advertisements on signals. We hope to get good response.” KDMC chief Govind Bodke also said the civic body is now prioritising the work.

The traffic police department, however, blamed KDMC for the delay. Pradip Gosavi, assistant commissioner of traffic police, Ulhasnagar, who is currently in-charge of Kalyan traffic police, said, “KDMC is supposed to install the signals . The department wrote to KDMC several times, but the demand was not considered. We provided a list of 30 places that require signals.”

Commuters and activists in Kalyan-Dombivli have also complained about the poor traffic management. Currently, there are around 260 traffic department personnel handling nearly nine lakh vehicles in the twin cities. There is a requirement of at least 200 more staffers, claim officials.

Vishwanath Biwalkar, Eagle Brigade Foundation, Dombivli, said, “We have worked with the traffic police and realised there is lack of manpower. The department should come up with a list of major traffic points and deploy more personnel there.” A senior traffic inspector said they are following up with the transport ministry to tackle the problem of lack of manpower.

Gosavi said the traffic department has been deploying wardens at prominent points during peak hours and that 40 wardens from KDMC have been acquired to handle congestion at Patripool. Sahil Poojari, a 30-year-old motorist who used to take the route daily, said, “Till 2017, the traffic in the city was controllable. Since August 2018, after the Patripool was closed for demolition, the traffic movement in Kalyan-Shilphata stretch has been hit badly.”

KDMC officials also claimed the civic body has initiated the work of implementing the traffic and parking policy under the Smart City scheme. “The detailed project report will be submitted to the Smart Kalyan Dombivli Corporation Ltd on January 28. After the nod, we will initiate the tender process.” The projects under the smart city scheme which are estimated to be completed by 2020 comprises of installing traffic signals, declaring parking and non-parking zones, introducing pay-and-park facilities, improving public transportation , installing street lights, and introducing a vehicle tracking system.

Citizens have also been highlighting the need for wider and better roads, free of encroachment by hawkers and illegal parking. In 2012, KDMC initiated road widening works, which got delayed as it required a lot of demolition. In 2015, the project got a push with former civic chief E Ravindran taking up widening of 35km of 14 major roads on priority. KDMC has so far managed to widen 85% of 14 vital roads. Small roads across the city however still remain narrow and congested. Citizens and activists also said wider roads will not make a major difference as the bridges remain narrow. “We do have plans to widen more roads but it depends on the funds allotted to KDMC by the state,” said a town planning department official.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 00:23 IST