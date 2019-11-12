e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Singer Lata Mangeshkar in Breach Candy Hospital after complaints of chest pain

mumbai Updated: Nov 12, 2019 01:06 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, after she complained of chest pain. She is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and has been kept under observation. The 90-year-old was rushed to the hospital around 2.30am when she complained of difficulty in breathing.

A statement released by the hospital said: “Lata Mangeshkarji had viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she checked into Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics are given on time to prevent any more infection. She is stable and recovering.”

Rachana Shah, daughter of Mangeshkar’s sister, Meena, told HT: “Lata didi suffered a viral chest infection, so we got her to the hospital. She is on the path of recovery. Thank you for your concern.”

The singer has lent her voice to thousands of songs in several languages for over six decades. She is also a winner of Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in India. She celebrated her 90th birthday on September 28.

With inputs from Prashant Singh

