‘Uddhav Thackeray brushes up on his Hindi for Ayodhya talk’

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is fine-tuning his Hindi vocabulary with the help of a language expert, ahead of his address in Ayodhya, said a party functionary.

Thackeray is expected to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in his speech at Ayodhya, in Hindi, on November 25.

Although senior Sena leaders describe Thackeray as “well-versed” and “proficient” in Hindi, the leader intends to get his pronunciations clear.

“It would be wrong to say he is getting tutored. He is well-versed and proficient in the language. The intention is to get the diction correct and use the right words in the speech for it to be effective,” said a senior party functionary, who is known to be close to the Thackeray family.

Thackeray, who delivers his speeches in Marathi, is known to launch acerbic attacks on opponents and allies in his addresses.

The Sena chief in his annual speech on Dussehra had said he will “question” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the construction of the Ram temple.The Sena, which has taken up the Ram temple issue, is viewing this is an opportunity for the party to make an impact on a national stage.

Senior party leaders said Thackeray’s speech is crucial as it could catapult the Sena onto a national level.

“It is definitely important for the party. It is perhaps the first time that Uddhav ji is going out of the state for such an important issue. It will certainly have an impact on the political scenario in the future,” said Manisha Kayande, party MLC and spokesperson.

Rajya Sabha MP and party secretary Anil Desai said the party has the support of smaller Hindutva outfits in Uttar Pradesh, including the Karni Sena.

The Sena has also mobilised its party network in the state to get support for Thackeray’s rally.

“Many Hindutva outfits have pledged support to the cause and will be with us. We expect thousands to be present in Ayodhya to hear Uddhav ji,” Desai said.

The Sena, which is sharing power with the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, has been taking on the Modi government for not fulfilling its poll promise of constructing the Ram temple.

The party has demanded that the Centre bring in an ordinance instead of awaiting the Supreme Court verdict on the matter.

