Mumbai school events: A cultural extravaganza

mumbai

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 00:13 IST

Vivekanand English High School, Kurla celebrated Marathi Bhasha Diwas recently.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp followed by a prayer song. Students performed lezim dance to welcome the chief guest Prasad Mokashi, well known writer and columnist.

The school premises was decorated with colourful rangoli.

Students were inspired by showing the life journey of Kusumagaraj through a power point presentation.

Students of Class 5 presented a powada (ballad) representing the bravery of Tanaji Malusare.

The students were dressed up as famous Maharashtrian personalities as they performed poems, songs and folk dances like Koli and Gondhal on popular Marathi songs.

The chief guest congratulated the school for undertaking various cultural activities to groom the language skills of the students and appreciated students for their outstanding performances.

Dr Asha Binukumar, the principal of the school gave a speech in Marathi and acknowledged the efforts taken by the students and teachers. She spoke on the importance of language and culture in our country.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks followed by the National Anthem.

Kandivli school students felicitated with awards

An award ceremony was recently held as Cambridge School, Kandivli. The students were awarded under various categories like excellence in academics, excellence in sports, math wiz, super scientist, aspiring author, confident speaker, amazing artist, rising star, music master, star performer and student of the year.

A special assembly was conducted to felicitate the winners. The programme started with a prayer and a welcome song. Himanshu Patel, a choreographer and alumni of Ryan Group of Institutions, Shyam Arvind Sawant, assistant vice president, Deutsche Bank, Gayatri Yadav, Hindi professor, Thakur College and Arpit Khandelwal, a Cambridge school alumnus and a chartered accountant, were the special guests for the event. Students were felicitated with certificates of achievement and books as a token of encouragement. The guests in their speeches reinstated the importance of developing various skills. The event concluded with the motivational words of principal Khushboo Anand.

School organises exhibition on road safety

IES English Medium KG and Primary School, Marol, recently organised a two-day exhibition on traffic rules and safety at home. The subject of the exhibition was “safety at home and safety on the road”.

The aim of the exhibition was to make the students aware of the traffic rules, road signs and teach them about the importance of following traffic rules while travelling.

Students from the pre-primary section learnt about being careful at home while using various appliances and were provided tips on first aid.

National Science Day celebrated

St Xavier’s High School, Mira Road celebrated National Science Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of CV Raman. Students of Class 3 to 5 actively participated in the same. Topics given for Class 3 students were public services, clothes, growing up and growing old; topics for Class 4 were transport and communication, natural disaster and environment. The topics for Class 5 were internal organs and different forms of energy.

The projects presented by the secondary section were science village, solar cooker, panel, cap; solar system, automatic street lamps and volcanic eruption.

Student wins bronze medal

A Class 9 student of IES Chandrakant Patkar Vidyalaya English Medium, Dombivli, Sanika Sanjay, represented Maharashtra in Khelo India at Guwahati in Assam and won a bronze medal in floor exercise. She was felicitated on February 22 at Gateway of India by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. She also received a cheque of ~50,000. This year, she has bagged five gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals in various competitions.

She was supported by principal Namrata Tawade and her teachers.

School celebrates National Science Day

St Xavier’s High School, Borivli (East), recently celebrated National Science Day to encourage students to enhance their knowledge in the field of science.

Students made projects on various topics based on science.

The projects of the secondary section were judged by the headmistress and science teachers of the school.

The projects of the primary section were judged by civil engineer Amol Gawade. The judges appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them.