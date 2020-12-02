Inside Sachet Tandon-Parampara Thakur’s Noida wedding: Bekhayali duo tie the knot while ‘laughing away sorrows, failures’

music

Music composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who have created several compositions together for various Bollywood films, have finally shared their wedding pictures. The duo tied the knot last week among some family and friends in Noida.

Sharing their first wedding pictures on Instagram, Sachet wrote, “Thank you for staying by my side in the last 5 years. Wish I could meet you earlier to spend even more of my lifetime with you. We laughed away our sorrows and millions of our failures thinking that we will still make it one day. Today, Remembering all Sleepless nights of working hard together for 1 goal. Making our work reach everywhere. Never knew we were meant to be one. Thank you for being there beside me when we were just 2 people against the whole world.”

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sachet sang the song Humraah from Malang for Parampara at the wedding. The two also danced together to their song, Nasheeli Aankhein.

Parampara shared one of the pictures on her Instagram page and went on to share the details of how they fell in love. Talking about the time they met ahead of the auditions for a music reality show, Parampara wrote, “We are really grateful that Lot of people relate with us from #KabirSingh and #preeti. Our first meeting was on April 19th 2015 at 6.45 in the morning. We were listening to our songs that we had to sing for #TheVoiceIndia Auditions, We never spoke to each other until we reached finals. None of us won the show. But the pain of getting eliminated was there in each our hearts. We went back to our cities and thought that was it. But sometimes inside us pushed us to stay connected via calls and we decided to meet again Took Small baby steps towards what we wanted to achieve. Faced millions of failures together. Millions. Just laughing away all those sorrows and accepting that we will still make it. I find true friend in you. everytime I mess up, you’re there to correct it without letting me know. My Guide. Keep guiding me forever and lets have a blast together.”

Sachet and Parampara have created several hit songs such as Psycho Saiyaan for Saaho, Bekhayali for Kabir Singh, Ghamand Kar and Tinak Tinak for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Dilbara for Pati Patni Aur Woh and many more.

Sachet also shared a picture from their haldi ceremony which showed him lying in Parampara’s lap. “Together is a wonderful place to be #sachetparamparaforever #SachetParampara,” he captioned it. Parampara wrote along with the same picture, “Don’t Know What I would Do Without You.”

Sachet described their intimate wedding celebrations as their most memorable days ever. He wrote along with a glimpse of their sangeet and mehendi ceremony, “To love, laughter & happily ever after. These 2 days were the most memorable for us.”

