Aditya Narayan wedding: Bride Shweta Agarwal and groom twin in ivory, Udit Narayan dances in the baraat, see pics and video

tv

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:10 IST

Singer and host Aditya Narayan is all set to get married to fiancée, actor Shweta Agarwal, in a private ceremony on Tuesday. Photos of Aditya, dressed in an ivory white sherwani with a turban, have now emerged online. He is also seen dancing with father, singer Udit Narayan, and other relatives in the baraat. Photos of the bride Shweta Agarwal, dressed in an ivory lehenga with a pale pink dupatta, have also hit the internet.

Given the Covid-19 restrictions, it is going to be a small wedding with less than 50 people. Among those invited are PM Narendra Modi and leading Bollywood faces. Udit had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “The Mehendi was on Sunday. The Haldi ceremony on Monday was a family affair, and the wedding today will be at a small temple with just 50 guests in attendance, followed by a reception,” he said. “I’ve invited PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha ji, Dharmendra ji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, I don’t know if they will be able to attend.”

Aditya had previously mentioned that it would be a simple temple wedding with only 50 people in attendance. In an earlier interview, he had said: “We’re getting married on 1 December. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests at a wedding. It will be a very simple temple wedding and a small reception after that. Can’t call too many guests because of Covid. It will mostly be a family affair with a few friends from the film television and music fraternity whom I must invite.”

Aditya and Shweta have been dating for a decade, having met on the sets of their film Shaapit.