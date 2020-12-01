Aditya Narayan ties the knot with Shweta Agarwal: Fancy wedding card, high-profile guest list revealed

bollywood

Singer Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Agarwal are all set to tie the knot today, in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines. The ceremony will take place in a temple, and will see 50 guests in attendance.

Pictures and videos from the pre-wedding ceremonies have been shared online by Aditya’s fan clubs. Also, a glimpse at the wedding card is also doing the rounds on the internet.

Aditya’s father, singer Udit Narayan, had spoken about the wedding festivities to Mumbai Mirror, and had also revealed a list of invitees for the reception party that will be held later in the evening. “The Mehendi was on Sunday. The Haldi ceremony on Monday was a family affair, and the wedding today will be at a small temple with just 50 guests in attendance, followed by a reception,” he said. “I’ve invited PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha ji, Dharmendra ji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, I don’t know if they will be able to attend.”

Aditya had spoken about Covid-19 restrictions in an earlier interview to SpotboyE. He’d said, “We’re getting married on 1 December. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests at a wedding. It will be a very simple temple wedding and a small reception after that. Can’t call too many guests because of Covid. It will mostly be a family affair with a few friends from the film television and music fraternity whom I must invite.”

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their film Shaapit over a decade ago, and have been dating ever since. His father said that he didn’t know that they were romantically involved until very recently, when Aditya told him about his intention of marrying her.

