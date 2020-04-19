Soon You’ll Be Better: Taylor Swift wins hearts with emotional song about mom’s cancer struggle at One World concert

music

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 15:07 IST

Taylor Swift won millions of hearts with her performance of hope at the virtual concert One World: Together At Home where she performed Soon You’ll Be Better. According to E! Online, the Grammy winner musician didn’t use words but the lyrics of her song and her music to do the talking while she expressed gratitude towards the frontline workers during the show.

The singer was seen spreading a ray of hope as she sang, “Soon you’ll be better, cause you have to.” The song, which featured in her album Lover, is about her mother Andrea who was diagnosed with cancer. “And I hate to make this all about me/ But who am I supposed to talk to?/ What am I supposed to do?/ If there’s no you,” the song goes.

Tayloy had never performed this song at concerts before. “That was really, really hard to write, and it was just a family decision whether to even put it on the album,” she had said in a YouTube Live video. “We as a family decided to put this on the album, and it’s something I’m so proud of, but it’s just really hard. I can’t sing it. It’s hard to just emotionally deal with that song. You’ll understand what I mean in a couple hours,” she added.

Over 70 artists and celebrities from across the globe had joined the WHO’s initiative of the online concert to thank and celebrate the healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.

Some of the artists that were a part of the show are Elton John, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Celine Dion, and the Rolling Stone.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the virtual concert raised over $127 million for the relief efforts of Covid-19. The show was hosted by the most popular hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

