Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor dance to Guru Randhawa’s High Rated Gabru in Nawabzaade

Guru Randhawa is on cloud nine these days. His songs are getting picked up for Bollywood films, and becoming even bigger hits. The latest Guru Randhawa song to be picturised on Bollywood stars is High Rated Gabru, which has been used for a film titled Nawabzaade.

It features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and dance reality show champions Raghav, Punit and Dharmesh.

Produced by Remo D’Souza, Nawabzaade features Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande in the lead roles.

Guru Randhawa says it’s an exciting period for him. “This is my fourth song that has been picked for a Bollywood film after songs in movies Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sulu. It’s an exciting period for me as I am getting to work with a lot of new people,” Guru said in a statement.

It was Varun Dhawan who suggested High Rated Gabru to the makers of the upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy Nawabzaade. “Varun paji has been very fond of my original song and he suggested the same to the makers,” said Guru.

“I was all charged when I heard that we were recreating the song with Varun paji. I’ve always been waiting for that. We have tried to maintain the vibe of the song with a few improvisations in lyrics,” he added.

Directed by Jayesh Pradhan, Nawabzaade will hit the screens on July 27, 2018.

